TRAVERSE CITY — The abrupt statement at the end of a three-hour-long Traverse City commission meeting Monday was the latest in a series of surprises.
“OK,” Mayor Richard Lewis said, hunched down close to his microphone. “We’re down to the last thing under public comment. As mayor of the city commissioners, I only have one.
“This is for the public to know: I will not be a candidate this fall for any position for the city commission. We are hereby adjourned.”
His announcement drew an audible reaction from other commissioners, including Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe.
Shamroe has been serving alongside Lewis since 2015, except for a three-year gap in 2019-20, according to information from the city.
And, once Lewis is done, she’ll be second to Commissioner Tim Werner as the the longest serving commissioner.
“I was just as surprised as anybody,” she said Thursday of Lewis’s announcement. “He had kept that one pretty under the hat.”
Lewis declined to elaborate on his announcement.
Shamroe said she plans to run for mayor come November, having returned her nominating packet in May. She’s the only one seeking that post that she’s aware of thus far, although registered city voters who aren’t in default to the city have until 4 p.m. on July 25 to turn in nominating petitions to be the city’s next mayor.
Whoever wins will be only the third to serve in that capacity since 2015, with former Mayor Jim Carruthers opting not to seek re-election in 2021 and Lewis running unopposed to fill the vacancy.
A review of the list of city commissioners since 2013 shows that, in the past decade on the board, change has been constant. But only a few have stepped down before their full terms were up.
The most recent was Ashlea Walter, who opted to serve on the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners.
In other recent high-profile departures for the city: Planning Commission Chairman David Hassing resigned this past week, as did Planning Commission board member Heather Shaw.
While Lewis didn’t elaborate on his reasons, both Hassing and Shaw cited the ongoing debate over proposals to change one- and two-family residential zoning rules in an effort to increase housing variety and allow more density than currently built levels, albeit the two gave different reasons.
Hassing said he believed his attempt to engage the public in debate about the changes had failed.
Shaw said she believed the entire process leading up to June 6, when planners recommended the changes as originally drafted, was a failure.
The mayor’s announced departure and these planning commission resignations come as the city is contending with several other holes in key leadership posts.
Interim City Manager Nate Geinzer is temporarily filling in while commissioners seek a long-term hire for a vacancy that was suddenly created when City Manager Marty Colburn was let go for no specific reason stated publicly.
On Monday, a protracted city commission meeting was complicated by an impasse as they agonized over which search firm to pick to find Colburn’s successor. Finally, commissioners chose Amy Cell Talent in a 6-0 vote, with Lewis abstaining because of a previous connection to one of the candidate firms.
However, that’s not the only loss in leadership: City Police Chief Jeffrey O’Brien is retiring at month’s end, so the city’s top law enforcement post will need to be filled by the new city manager.
Interims also are operating in the treasurer and finance director posts. And Assistant City Manager Penny Hill has announced her upcoming retirement as well, as previously reported. Those are just three of 10 positions the city is looking to fill now.
Geinzer told commissioners in May that 18 employees are eligible to retire, with nine more set to reach eligibility through May 2024. Stretch that timeline to five years, and the number balloons to more than 50, nearly one-third of the city’s workforce of around 160.
Those pending retirements pose issues of succession and replacing the institutional knowledge each retiree takes with them, Geinzer said in May.
What’s needed is a succession plan, which would be a “very significant process,” Geinzer said Thursday. Such a plan would look to create some overlap for a transition period — and that has budget ramifications.
“We’re a ways out from being able to really focus on what I would call a true succession plan,” he said.
That plan might not be finished before Geinzer’s time is up, he said. His contract lasts into September, although he agreed — in concept — to stay on longer if needed. But he said he hopes to, at least, get the process going.
“I think, right now, from a human resources standpoint, our focus has been on filling existing vacancies, getting the fire department fully staffed and pushing for the recruitment of a treasurer/finance director,” he said, adding that the latter vacancy was reposted earlier in the week.
Geinzer could provide no timeframe for when a new treasurer and finance director might be hired, noting that the focus is on finding the right candidate, not on making a quick hire. Ideally, they would have this opening filled by summer’s end, he said, noting that they are seeking someone who is capable and can serve as a good mentor for the rest of the department.
Shamroe agreed there has been considerable churn throughout the city at various levels and, while it’s not what anyone wants to see, turnover on the commissions is a reflection of how much people have to give to these elected and appointed positions.
This public service takes a considerable amount of time — and only city commissioners are paid while the rest must volunteer.
“It’s an unfortunate reminder that it can take a toll on people, but also just how important people who do serve are to our community,” she said.
By the time Lewis concludes his service, the city may have a new city manager on board. But Shamroe acknowledged that Lewis will be taking a significant amount of institutional knowledge with him when he leaves. He served as city manager from 1991 to 2008, then served on the city commission from 2015 to 2019.
Shamroe said she isn’t worried about a transition for the new city manager, though, noting that other employees have experience that will help. Even those who will be eligible to retire should be around in the immediate future to aid in bringing a new city manager up to speed, she said. Plus, both Shamroe and Werner have experience to draw on.
As to how Lewis’s announcement figures into any succession issues, Geinzer said he wouldn’t get into the politics of an elected position. “When I’m talking about succession planning, I’m talking about just the staffing levels,” he said. “I don’t get involved in the political side of things.”
Shamroe reiterated her surprise at Lewis’s announcement, adding that his career of public service was both “enviable and well-respected,” especially as it took place during a time of considerable growth.
“He will be missed,” she said. “I just hope he’s sticking around the community so that he’s present and his passion will still be around.”
