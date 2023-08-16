TRAVERSE CITY — Rachal Proffer remembers when she used to live just a block south of the 150-year-old banyan tree in the heart of Lahaina on the island of Maui.
The house she lived in from 2004 to 2014, along with most of Lahaina, burned to the ground in the deadly wildfires that ripped across the island last week.
“My soul is shattered. I feel like I just want to be there to help them — I feel so helpless from far away,” said Proffer, 43, of Traverse City. “So I’m just trying to do what I can here in northern Michigan to help my friends and my family and my ohana (Hawaiian for family) in Maui.”
The wildfires began Aug. 8, decimating the historic town where about 20,000 people live.
Like Traverse City, Lahaina is a small town. As Proffer said, “If you know five people in Lahaina, you know every single person in Lahaina.”
As of Tuesday night, the Lahaina blaze has been reported as 85 percent contained. Another fire, called the Upcountry fire, has been 65 percent contained, according to the county. A third one has been declared 100 percent contained. The cause of these wildfires is still under investigation.
The fires have taken the lives of at least 99 people, making it the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. But only three of the people killed in the fires have been identified so far, with the Maui Police saying they’ll start to release more names this week.
More than 1,000 people are missing, according to Lahaina’s ABC affiliate news station, KITV. So far, crews using cadaver dogs have searched approximately a quarter of the total area, according to the local police Chief John Pelletier.
Relief efforts are ongoing, too.
In Traverse City, two local branches of international nonprofit organizations are helping people in Michigan to help people in Hawaii.
“In response to the evolving crisis, Maui United Way urgently activated its Maui Fire Disaster Relief Fund,” President and Chief Executive Officer of United Way of Northwest Michigan Seth Johnson said. “The fund provides immediate financial assistance through grants to nonprofits at the forefront of relief efforts – as well as directly to individuals who have been deeply affected.”
Catastrophic events like this often attract a lot of scams, especially online. And Johnson emphasized that United Way is committed to making sure all the donated funds for this emergency go directly to these relief efforts.
In addition, Michelle Gallagher, executive director for the Northern Michigan Chapter of the American Red Cross, said there are 10 Michiganders who are helping by volunteering their relief efforts, with one of them from the Upper Peninsula.
The U.P. volunteer is doing the work remotely by helping to connect loved ones with one another via Zoom and other online platforms, Gallagher said.
The volunteer relief workers who traveled there to help could be gone for as long as eight months, she added.
“The biggest thing that we’re doing right now in Michigan is trying to fundraise,” Gallagher said. “It’s really hard, logistically, to get things out there.
“You know, people like to donate cases of water and blankets and that sort of thing – which is fabulous – and you know people want to help. But, because of the location, it’s hard to get supplies like that out there.”
On Monday, the Red Cross reported that 575 evacuees were at five shelters, including the war memorial Gymnasium in Wailuku. Hawaii’s governor said thousands of people will need housing for at least 36 weeks, with approximately 450 hotel rooms and 1,000 AirBnb rentals becoming available.
More than 3,000 people have registered for federal assistance, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and that number was expected to grow.
FEMA was providing $700 to displaced residents to cover the cost of food, water, first aid and medical supplies, in addition to qualifying coverage for the loss of homes and personal property.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration was seeking $12 billion more for the government’s disaster relief fund as part of its supplemental funding request to Congress.
The catastrophe has already resulted in donations of more than 1 million pounds of food, plus ice, water, diapers and baby formula. Some active-duty U.S. Marines also have joined these aid efforts.
The flames that swept the island, fueled by dry conditions and high winds, caught many residents by surprise. Some fled by car. Other accounts indicated some even jumped into the ocean and were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.
The proximity to the water is one of several characteristics that Traverse City has in common with Lahaina, Proffer said.
“The westside of Maui, it’s much like sitting on West Bay or the Peninsula or East Bay and looking out over the water because there’s three islands off the westside that make it seem like you are home,” Proffer said. “You look out there and you’re like, ‘Oh, it’s like looking out to the Peninsula.”
“Traverse City is much bigger than Lahaina, but still our downtown area, that’s downtown,” remarked Proffer, who said she plans to host a relief event in northern Michigan sometime in the near future.
For Lahaina, that iconic banyan tree is the heart of their town, Proffer noted, adding, “that was planted in 1873. There’s just a lot of history and culture there.”
That tree, now scorched and blackened, has been damaged by the fire, the Scientific American reported today. But experts say they believe it’s alive and the residents who remain are holding out hope that it, too, will survive.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
