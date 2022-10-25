TRAVERSE CITY — Some early results are in for what overall goals some Traverse City residents want a new master plan to reflect.
City and planning commissioners met for a study session Tuesday to hear just what those findings are, and what comes next in the process to rewrite the master plan. They had plenty of questions for Sara Kopriva, a planning consultant with firm Beckett & Raeder, and Elise Crafts, owner of Statecraft and leader of the process’ public engagement.
Tuesday’s presentation comes ahead of an open house Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at the Hagerty Center, and Kopriva said there will be children’s activities to keep kids busy while parents participate.
Of the 1,910 who responded to an online survey, most identified proactively and consistently managing the city’s water, sanitary sewer and stormwater infrastructure systems for continued and improved public health and safety as the top priority, Kopriva said. The second was protecting the city’s natural resources.
Last out of 11 priorities was addressing climate change through all city goals, priorities and actions, Kopriva said. She noted there’s not much difference between the two, with the top scoring 4.76 out of 5 and the bottom, 3.85.
Crafts echoed this.
“It’s important to note that just because number 11 is number 11, doesn’t mean folks who took the survey don’t think it’s important.”
City commissioner Tim Werner said the results should be presented with a caveat that they’re not statistically meaningful. Only those who chose to respond are represented, so it’s skewed to the opinions of those who self-selected, while the commission must represent everyone.
“To me, that’s the risk if we’re not very clear these are qualitative results,” he said. “There’s lots of numbers here and really, these numbers are all meaningless.”
City Planner Shawn Winter said he disagreed, as did city Commissioner Ashlea Walter. She had her own concerns — the results could include people who think they’re city residents but live outside city limits, for one — but agreed they could be taken with “a grain of salt.”
Hearing from the same handful of people, or only getting input from those who are engaged is a problem that planning Commissioner Janet Fleshman said frustrated her before. She and other commissioners suggested ways to reach out to underrepresented demographics, both those earning $50,000 annually or less and the 20-24 age group — Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe suggested having downtown businesses ask people to get involved via social media.
Fleshman also suggested going door to door, something that worked well in her neighborhood association days, she said.
Winter said city officials and consultants reached around 400 more through 22 pop-ups held around the city. They aimed to meet people where they were instead of counting on them to seek out a chance to participate.
Commissioners also scrutinized the wording of some survey questions, with Werner noting the climate change question didn’t include examples while others did. Walter also said the questions needed to be worded so people not closely familiar with city government goings-on could understand them.
Both bodies had similar questions about the results from a listening session with people and organizations directly involved in healthcare, housing, education and more.
One big takeaway was participants agreed the city can do hard things where there’s alignment, like conserving natural places, Crafts said. They also agreed they’re seeing an improvement on adding housing but the city could be doing better.
While Fleshman and others wondered if that reflected more of a regional perspective than just Traverse City, Winter said participants understood they were talking about the city.
Crafts noted not one issue they discussed starts or stops at city’s boundaries, and that the rewrite process end goal isn’t going to be to give the city an action list it can’t complete.
“We want the plan to be framed in the context of what’s occurring in the region, but we don’t want to hand you a list that you can’t accomplish with the resources you bring and have access to as the city of Traverse City,” she said.
A rewritten master plan should be done by fall 2023, as previously reported.
The document aims to lay out a long-term vision for the city’s future growth and development, as previously reported. State law requires any local government with zoning rules to have one and update it periodically, and planning commissioners and staff consult it for many decisions.
Mobility plan
How to create a complete network for pedestrians, cyclists and other nonmotorized transportation is the subject of a mobility action plan. The city and firm Progressive AE are working on it alongside the master plan — Winter previously said it’s to avoid communication fatigue with the public.
Suzanne Schulz, Progressive AE’s urban planning practice leader, said the processes go well together.
“It’s really great pairing with doing the master plan alongside the mobility action plan, so that the character and the context of the areas you wish to have are really truly reflected both in your streets and in your land use and your development process,” she said.
Creating complete nonmotorized networks is something many cities struggle with, Schulz said. The plan aims to lay out how to create one at an incremental level and how various city departments can work together to do so, from the “lowest hanging fruit” to the longer-term plans.
Schulz said there’s a website — https://tcmobility-pae.hub.arcgis.com — where people can give feedback on a map, and she and other consultants will be at Wednesday’s open house as well. People can weigh in on where they like to walk, bike or use other alternative transportation, and where they don’t, where to improve, or to share a wider vision for the city’s transportation system.
Next, consultants will synthesize what they heard from both the open house and an earlier listening session with various groups and institutions involved in transportation, Schulz said. They’ll also analyze how decisions are made at the city level, considering best practices and more.
The plan should be complete by fall 2023, according to information from the city.
