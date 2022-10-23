TRAVERSE CITY — The master plan for Traverse City is getting an overhaul, and thousands have already weighed in for the earliest stages of the process.
City and planning commissioners on Monday will hear about how the process to rewrite the master plan — a long-term vision for the city, its future growth and its development, as the plan describes itself — is coming along, city Planner Shawn Winter said. They’ll hear about the 1,910 responses to a survey that recently closed, and how respondents ranked various statements of city plans and goals.
Those who answered agreed the city should proactively and consistently manage its water, sanitary sewer and storm-water infrastructure systems for continued and improved public health and safety, Winter said. They also agreed the city’s natural resources need to be respected and protected.
“Those two scored the highest across all age groups, all income levels, whether they were city residents or non-city residents, those two were identified as the top two,” he said. “So I feel pretty strongly that those are strong community values.”
That survey was part of the second of five phases to rewrite the plan, which should be done by fall 2023, according to Winter’s presentation.
Another early step was a listening session with people and organizations directly involved in housing, health, public safety and a few dozen other sectors to hear their ideas of what’s important to Traverse City, according to the presentation.
Winter said he’ll also review those results at the joint study session Monday.
It’ll also be a chance for city and planning commissioners to ask questions and give input, as well as hear about next steps in the process, Winter said.
“We’re looking forward to an opportunity of hearing from both bodies if there’s something they feel they need to share or want to share to make sure that we’re aware of,” he said.
Mitchell Treadwell serves on both the city and planning commissions, and chairs the master plan leadership team. He said he’s enjoying the rewrite process so far, but he wants to see a more broad response — people ages 20-24 are not well-represented in the survey, according to Winter’s presentation.
So Treadwell said he’s looking forward to some planned sessions at Northwestern Michigan College and local high schools.
He also anticipates “getting into the weeds” and hearing how the community feels about various proposals like changing zoning categories, he said.
That’ll start in earnest with an open house planned for Wednesday, Treadwell agreed.
“Since the master plan (process) started, we’ve heard from various residents and nonresidents about the things that they would like either kept the same in Traverse City or things that they would like changed,” he said. “But we’re basically laying the groundwork for having a robust public discussion on that.”
Winter will also give the boards an update Monday on a mobility action plan the planning department is tackling simultaneously, he said. Consultants working on both the mobility action and master plans will be there as well.
The mobility action plan will look at nonmotorized transportation and emerging “micromobility” trends — e-bikes, e-scooters and other electric devices — and figure out a citywide network of facilities for them, Winter said.
“Because right now, we build one street, we put in a bike lane and it just ends,” he said. “We want a network vision that’s going to include policies addressing those issues as well as specific action steps we can take for implementing that network.”
Winter said the city is creating the mobility action plan while rewriting the master plan to avoid “communication fatigue” and confusion with the public. They’ll be able to weigh in on both at Wednesday’s open house.
