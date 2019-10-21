GREILICKVILLE — A Traverse City developer wants to build hundreds of apartments on an 80-plus-acre lot in Elmwood Township.
REI Construction approached the township planning commission at a recent meeting, asking for a site plan review for its proposed Brewery Creek Apartments, documents show. The company wants to build 606 apartments on land stretching between East Carter and East Grandview roads that’s bisected by the creek of the same name.
Company Partner Maggie Laureto said the creek is a major selling point for the property, and that its banks and some wetlands on the property will remain undeveloped.
“There is the creek running through the property, which is beautiful, and we think will definitely be an attraction for the residents to be able to enjoy the nature and the beauty,” she said.
Plans call for building the apartments across four phases, Laureto said. The first could start in spring 2020, with the first 50 apartments available for rent by summer 2021, she said.
Housing in Brewery Creek Apartments would consist of one- and two-bedroom apartments, plus two- and three-bedroom townhomes, Laureto said.
Plans also call for a pool, a community room and a dog park.
The company is side-stepping a debate over short-term renting raging in the region — Elmwood Township officials are reevaluating township ordinances — and will disallow the practice, Laureto said.
Price estimates for construction and rents are still in the works, Laureto said.
“We want to provide as reasonably priced as we can, but we want to include energy efficiencies and really nice amenities also,” she said.
The project would use municipal water and sewer, documents show. Residents would access buildings via driveways on East Grandview Road, and another on East Carter Road.
Messages left for Elmwood Township Planner Sara Kopriva weren’t returned Friday.
Elmwood Township Planning Commissioners will consider the site plan at their upcoming meeting in November, Laureto said.
