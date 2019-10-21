Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy skies with rain developing and possibly a thunderstorm during the afternoon. High 62F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.