TRAVERSE CITY — The former treasurer and finance director for Traverse City spoke out before city commissioners upheld the city manager’s decision to fire her.
Kelli Martin told commissioners Monday reprimands she received from city Manager Marty Colburn came after she refused to approve a reimbursement to a city department head that the city manager’s office already electronically approved. She said she reported the conflict to city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht.
Martin said she also refused to re-add Assistant Manager Penny Hill as an administrator to the city’s financial management software after raising concerns that Hill had approved an expense without city Clerk Benjamin Marentette’s approval — the city charter states both city clerk and treasurer must approve expenses.
Martin raised the issue with Marentette, Trible-Laucht and Colburn, she said. She also reported the department head’s reimbursement request to Trible-Laucht.
Outdated computers were also an issue in Martin’s department, she said. And while she was praised in her past job for her assertiveness, she was told at the city that she used an assertive tone.
“I did not come from a Fortune 500 company,” she said. “Coming to the city from a major research university was a large cultural shock I did not expect.”
Colburn declined to comment on Martin’s assertions, citing policy not to discuss terminations.
Trible-Laucht and Marentette declined to comment as well.
Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to confirm Colburn’s decision to fire Martin on Sept. 8, and also to appoint James Henderson as interim treasurer and finance director until Colburn selects a permanent replacement. By city charter, the treasurer is one of two department heads for which city commissioners must approve the city manager’s hiring and firing decisions.
Colburn fired Martin slightly more than a year after hiring her, effective Aug. 24, 2020, to take former Treasurer Bill Twietmeyer’s place.
Less than a month before Martin’s termination, Colburn reprimanded Martin for insubordination, and took issue with remarks she made during a staff meeting.
Her firing also came after city Human Resources Director Kristine Bosley twice looked into complaints that Martin was disrespecting department staff.
The Record-Eagle obtained Bosley’s reports, Colburn’s letters and other records through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Prior to the meeting Martin said she never intended to make any of her subordinates feel disrespected, but added she faced considerable pushback to her proposed changes. She also argued she didn’t have a chance to respond to Colburn’s letters before he fired her.
COLBURN’S LETTERS
Colburn, in an Aug. 10 letter to Martin, accused her of insubordination for not meeting with department heads to discuss their department budgets after Colburn asked her to do so several times.
Martin said earlier Monday that the letter caught her off-guard, because she wasn’t trying to be insubordinate. She tried to set up those meetings but she was busy or the department heads weren’t available. She tried again after returning from vacation and medical leave, she said.
On that same day in August, Colburn gave Martin a “counseling statement” about comments she made during a meeting with department heads and other administrators to discuss the costs if Traverse City Fire Department became an Advanced Life Support transport agency. Several times Martin told those at the meeting she felt like they were “nitpicking” her report as they discussed suggested changes, Colburn wrote.
Martin acknowledged using that word and agreed with Colburn’s statement in the letter that she behaved unprofessionally, she said. She apologized to two of the people at that meeting.
That behavior was unlike Martin, she said, and what started with feeling exhausted and cranky got worse during a vacation in August. She is now getting treatment at Cowell Family Cancer Center.
Martin said she was seeking another medical leave when she was fired five working days after returning from her first.
COMPLAINT INVESTIGATIONS
City Human Resources Manager Kristine Bosley wrote in a May 29 report that Martin’s conversation with a subordinate was inappropriate. Plus, two people who left Martin’s department said in their exit interviews that they were leaving because Martin had “little or no respect” for department staff, and that she had a “rude, mean, and belittling” tone with them.
“There are several more employees looking for employment because of the amount of stress they are expressing in the work place and lack of respect they receive from their department,” Bosley wrote. “My concern is there is no value to the team we have in place.”
Bosley wrote the report after an accounting assistant told her of a conversation they had with Martin earlier in May. Martin reportedly told the accounting assistant that she knew department staff were having negative discussions about changes taking place, and that she had no problem disciplining them for insubordination, according to the report.
Martin then told the accounting assistant that if anyone opposed her changes, she would win, and that people who can’t get on board should “self-select” to leave, Bosley wrote of the conversation.
When Bosley asked Martin about the conversation, Martin confirmed it took place and said unhappy employees can leave if they choose to, Bosley wrote. Martin also told Bosley that employees shouldn’t be gossiping during work hours and anyone refusing to do what was required of them was being insubordinate.
Martin was hired to be a “change agent,” Bosley wrote.
“There were processes that needed improvement, data reports needed to be created for better communication, however, what is happening is that the entire department will end in a 100 percent turnover,” Bosley wrote.
Martin said before the meeting she felt terrible that people in her department felt that way. But she also had little to no support for the changes she tried to make, she said.
Bosley previously found a complaint that Martin was mistreating her subordinates to be unsubstantiated, according to January letters to Martin and her employees’ union representative. Bosley investigated a grievance union members filed in December accusing Martin of harassing and belittling treasurers department employees.
Bosley made a few recommendations to Martin in the letter, including that Martin improve her active listening skills to better collaborate with her staff and better hear their concerns.
Martin said she accepted those recommendations.
After seeing media coverage of her termination, Martin said she wanted to stress that she did nothing illegal, immoral or unethical to prompt her firing, and didn’t mismanage city funds.
“My position was, it was just a bad fit,” she said.
