ANTRIM
An ordinance to authorize marijuana establishments within the Village of Central Lake has failed on a vote of 183 to 107*.
The ordinance would have allowed for 10 marijuana growers, two processors, a combined total of two retailers and/or microbusinesses, and an unlimited number of transporters, safety compliance facilities and ancillary cannabis-related businesses in the village.
It also would have established fees for an annual permit and fines for violations of the ordinance.
BENZIE
A Crystal Lake Township ordinance to ban marijuana-based businesses was once again approved, with 243 voting "yes" and 222 voting "no."
The Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act calls for any citizen-led election banning marijuana to be held during a regular election and there was question as to whether the August date counted as a regular election as there were no candidates on the ballot, township Clerk Sue Sullivan has said.
Tuesday's vote voids the August election.
- A county-wide five-year 911 renewal monthly surcharge of up to $3 for landlines, wireless and VOIP was approved 5,006 to 1,202 with all but Benzonia Township results in. The surcharge has been in place since 2010.
- A county-wide five-year renewal of a 0.4904-mill tax, approved 4,994 to 1,227 with all but Benzonia Township results in. The tax will raise an estimated $643,127 in its first year. It was first approved in 2006, with bus service started the following year.
KALKASKA
C.O.O.R. Intermediate School District:
- Restoration of a special education tax approved, 52 to 18. The 10-year tax will increase by 0.1171 mills to allow for the collection of the maximum rate of 0.75 mills. In its first year the tax will bring in about $366,850.
- Restoration of an operating millage approved, 54 to 19. The 10-year, 0.047-mill tax will bring in about $147,241 in its first year.
Clearwater Township:
- Renewal and restoration of a four-year, 1-mill road millage approved, 504 to 158. The tax will raise an estimated $134,312 in its first year.
- Renewal and restoration of a four-year, 0.5-mill tax for fire equipment approved, 534 to 130. The tax will raise an estimated $67,156 in its first year.
Springfield Township:
- Renewal and restoration of a four-year, 1.3-mill tax for ambulance service approved, 158 to 57. The tax will raise an estimated $60,595 in its first year.
- Renewal and restoration of a four-year, 1.2-mill tax for fire protection approved, 154 to 64. The tax will raise an estimated $55,934 in its first year.
- Renewal and restoration of a four-year, 0.3-mill tax for general operations approved, 131 to 81. The tax will raise an estimated $13,983 in its first year.
LEELANAU
Voters in Suttons Bay and Bingham townships approved on a vote of 1,308 to 606 a three-year, 3.25-mill property tax to support the Suttons Bay-Bingham Fire and Rescue department.
The tax includes a 3.1-mill tax that was already in place, with an increase of 0.15 mills for equipping, operating and maintaining fire and rescue services in the two townships.
In its first year the tax will bring in about $1.55 million.
*All results are unofficial.
