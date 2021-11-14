TRAVERSE CITY — Marijuana testing facilities could soon be allowed in downtown Traverse City if city commissioners approve the zoning change.
It’s one of a handful of items on their agenda Monday, a week after Mayor Richard Lewis and commissioners Mi Stanley, Mitchell Treadwell and Mark Wilson joined the commission following their election. Commissioner Tim Werner rejoined for another term as well.
The amendment would allow marijuana safety compliance facilities in C-4 zoning, and they’re already allowed in the city’s industrial districts, as previously reported. Cambium Analytica is in one of those districts and is looking for more lab space in a downtown building where it’s already adding offices.
Commissioners will also decide whether to reaffirm the Healthier Drinking Culture Strategic Plan, the result of several months of study by the city Downtown Development Authority with help from firms Statecraft, Parallel Solutions and Lake Effect. The analysis of the city’s drinking culture and short-, medium- and long-term recommendations for improving it wrapped just before the current commission session began.
Also on Monday’s agenda is setting city Manager Marty Colburn’s spending authority on a single item or contract. Voters on Nov. 2 agreed to amend the city charter to allow the city manager to spend up to 0.1 percent of a given year’s general fund expenditures. That would be as much as $19,700, although Colburn suggested $15,000.
Commissioners will also vote on creating a special fund for an estimated $1,647,274 anticipated in Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery funds, the agenda shows.
They’ll also consider a lengthy consent agenda with everything from traffic control orders for a new traffic circle at Parsons and Airport Access roads, to a window-washing contract for the Larry C. Hardy and Old Town parking garages.
