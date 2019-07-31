FRANKFORT — Voters in Crystal Lake Township on Aug. 6 will decide whether they want marijuana-related businesses in their township.
If passed, the opt-out proposal will ban all marijuana establishments in the township as defined by the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act.
It would also establish penalties for violation of the ordinance.
The proposal was brought forward after about 30 registered voters signed a petition requesting the issue be placed on the ballot, said township Clerk Sue Sullivan.
There are about 1,000 registered voters in the township, Sullivan said.
The Crystal Lake Township Board had decided to wait on the opt-out ordinance until it heard from citizens on what they wanted, she said.
“Some local citizens took matters into their own hands and filed a petition,” Sullivan said.
By law, the petition needed to have signatures from more than 5 percent of the number of township qualified electors who voted in the last gubernatorial election.
After receiving the petition the township held a public hearing April 24 to answer questions about the issue.
Some area residents are open to having a marijuana establishment, especially in northern Michigan, Sullivan said.
Other Benzie County townships are also open, she said.
“It will be available in other townships in the area,” she said.
Crystal Lake Township resident Tim Allen said he supports people who use marijuana for health reasons and does recognize its medicinal benefits.
“But I don’t want storefronts or anything else in the township for selling marijuana,” Allen said.
The Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act makes marijuana legal under state and local law for those 21 and older, makes hemp legal under state and local law, and controls the commercial production and distribution of marijuana, including licensing, regulating and taxing the businesses involved.
The state law defines a marijuana establishment as a grower, a safety compliance facility, a processor, microbusiness, retailer, transporter or any other marijuana-related business.
The state will begin accepting applications for marijuana-related establishments on Nov. 1. If a municipality does not support having the businesses in their jurisdiction, they should have an opt-out ordinance in place, Sullivan said.
