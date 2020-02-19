FRANKFORT — Crystal Lake Township voters are heading to the polls March 10 for a redo on recreational marijuana after an August election was challenged.
Voters will be asked whether an ordinance banning marijuana-based businesses should be enacted in the township. It would also establish penalties for violation of the ordinance.
Township voters in August approved a ban on adult-use marijuana businesses on a vote of 145 to 107 after a citizen initiative had 30 people signing a petition to force the issue on the ballot.
The petition drive followed an opt-out measure by the Crystal Lake Township Board that failed, meaning the businesses would be allowed.
The legality of that election is now being questioned, said Sue Sullivan, township clerk. Sullivan said there was a fluke in how the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act was written, as it called for any citizen-led election banning marijuana to be held on the next regular election.
There was a question as to whether the township election fell into that regular election category, Sullivan said.
A regular election is one held to elect or nominate someone for office in the regular course of the terms of that office, according to Michigan Election Law.
It also must be held on one of the three regular election days outlined by the state. In presidential election years the date on which the statewide presidential primary is held — March 10 this year — is included.
But the terminology in the citizen-initiated state referendum is different from that in existing election laws, Sullivan said.
Some have questioned whether the Crystal Lake election is valid as there were no candidates on the ballot, Sullivan said. And they may be right, she said.
Sullivan said she spoke with state election officials and the Michigan Township Association and was told to seek an opinion from a local attorney, who advised the township to hold another election.
“No one has a definitive answer,” Sullivan said. “It was a citizens’ initiative that unfortunately went through the cracks.”
The upcoming election will void the August election, she said.
The township board also took another stab at adopting an opt-out ordinance in an effort to prevent another costly election. The ordinance again failed on a vote of 3-2, meaning that for now, marijuana businesses are a go.
Costs for the August election came to $3,385, Sullivan said.
No one has applied for a license for such a business in the township. The Lume Cannabis Co. recently opened a provisioning center in Beulah, about 7 miles up the road.
Michigan voters legalized marijuana in 2018 with passage of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act, which also controls its production and distribution through licensing, regulation and taxation.
Municipalities that did not want adult-use businesses were required to opt out under the law. Signatures from more than 5 percent of township electors who voted in the last gubernatorial election were required.
