TRAVERSE CITY — Medical marijuana facilities in Traverse City may have a little longer to get up and running.
The businesses have until May 6 to open their centers. That deadline could be extended for three months until Aug. 6 if commissioners approve an amendment to the city code of ordinances.
There also may be fewer than 13 of the centers in the city, which is the number that was originally given provisional licenses after being drawn lottery-style from a five-gallon bucket. Other applicants were drawn and assigned a number that would be called on if any of the original were unable to open their businesses.
City Clerk Benjamin Marentette said the Traverse City Commission will consider a measure that would have him not moving down that lottery list.
“If the city was interested in having less than 13 centers, now would be the time to do that,” Marentette said.
City commissioners initially mapped out 1,000-foot-radius buffer zones between the centers, with 13 being the maximum number that could be in the city. The buffer zones were eliminated, but the number remained at 13, Marentette said.
The August extension for the businesses would only be granted if the delay in opening was because of circumstances outside of their control, like the COVID-19 pandemic that has many construction workers and more under stay-at-home orders.
“Because their contractor was slow is not an adequate reason,” said city Clerk Benjamin Marentette.
After contacting all of the businesses, it appeared that three were not going to meet the May 6 deadline, he said. One requested a two-month extension and another said he was unable to get an inspection because of the pandemic. A third did not respond to update requests from the city.
“They’ve been completely out of contact with the city for over a month,” he said.
Two of the businesses, The Cured Leaf and Highly Cannaco, opened in January and are doing curbside service during the pandemic.
The commission will also consider extending a resolution to opt out of adult use marijuana dispensaries in the city until Aug. 30. The date is set for May 6 and moving it will give the planning commission and Downtown Development Authority board time to complete an ordinance regulating the adult use businesses, Marentette said.
The pandemic has the city holding its regular meeting online, with only time-sensitive items on the agendas, he said. Several other boards, including the planning commission and DDA, have put their non-pressing issues on the back burner for now.
The city initially set a one-year moratorium on the adult businesses that was later extended until May 6.
Both amendments were introduced at Monday’s meeting and will be up for possible adoption at the April 20 meeting.
