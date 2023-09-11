TRAVERSE CITY — Benjamin Marentette will be Traverse City's next top administrator.
City commissioners unanimously voted at a special meeting Monday to offer the city manager job to Marentette, who's currently the city clerk. He was among the top three after commissioners interviewed him and four other candidates Thursday.
Among the traits and ideas that made Marentette stand out were his communication skills and proposal to create an actionable strategic plan, commissioners agreed.
Also in the top three were Chris Forsyth, Grand Traverse County's deputy administrator, and Elizabeth Vogel, administrator and chief financial officer for Missaukee County.
Commissioners also interviewed Jessica Kinser, most recently Marshalltown, Iowa's city administrator, and Milford Village Manager Christian Wuerth on Thursday. Wuerth withdrew after opting to stay in Milford, said Amy Cell, owner of executive search firm Amy Cell Talent.
Check Record-Eagle.com for updates to this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.