FRANKFORT — The microscopic legionella bacteria has been added to the list of ongoing problems at The Maples skilled nursing home in Frankfort.
The water tested positive for the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease about three months ago, though measures taken by the facility since then have decreased levels of the bacteria.
The facility became aware of the legionella contamination in May when a patient at the home was hospitalized with what was initially thought to be pneumonia, said Administrator Kathy Dube.
Tests done on the man showed he had “traces of legionella,” Dube said.
“He’s been back and he’s fine and he has had no other problems,” Dube said.
No other patients have been sick, she said, adding that anyone with respiratory issues is routinely checked for the legionella bacteria. Legionnaires’ disease is not contagious and is treated with antibiotics.
Dube stressed that legionella did not come from the city water supply, but was the result of the building sitting empty for a couple of years before opening because of a roof that was not up to fire codes. Clients moved into the new building in June 2017.
Frankfort Supervisor Joshua Mills said the city worked very closely with The Maples and there has been no finger pointing.
“The municipal water distribution system is monitored constantly,” Mills said. “We are confident that we are providing quality water to The Maples.”
After the system tested positive, it was given a hyperchlorine flush followed by a thermal flush of hot water, Dube said. Testing has been done every two weeks since May at a cost of $6,000 for each testing, with traces of legionella still being found in a couple of spots, she said.
“The levels are lower, but we’re still are battling it in a few areas,” Dube said. “We’ve been working with the city to correct the problem so that when we do get rid of it, it doesn’t come back.”
The Maples is also working with the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and with Phigenics, a water safety company, and was this week preparing to do a second thermal flush.
Eric Johnston, environmental health director for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department, said he is working with the facility to get to safe levels of legionella.
“It can be a difficult bacterium to kill or knock back to safe levels,” Johnston said.
Legionella is found in most water systems, but not at a level that can harm people, Johnston said. Stagnant water from a system not being used allows a biofilm, or scum, to build up, he said.
“When water is allowed to sit legionella can grow to levels that are unsafe for that population,” he said.
Adding chlorine at a proper range keeps the bacteria at bay, as does the normal use of a water system, he said.
“Once it is in a water system it can be tricky ... and kind of frustrating,” Johnston said.
Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia that is contracted through water taken into the lungs, such as mist produced from air conditioners in large buildings, according to the Mayo Clinic.
People over the age of 50 with weakened immune systems or chronic lung disease are most susceptible to the legionella bacteria, as are heavy smokers, according to Mayo. Symptoms can include a cough, fever and chills, muscle aches and shortness of breath.
There are fewer than 20,000 cases of the disease in the United States every year, though the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports that cases have been steadily increasing in the state, with 140 diagnosed in 2019.
The most notable outbreak was in Flint in 2014 and 2015, with 86 people contracting Legionnaires. The outbreak is thought to be related to the water crisis that was the result of the 2014 switch from the Detroit water system to the Flint River. High levels of chlorine added to the polluted water caused lead pipes to leach, doing long-term damage to thousands of children when it was ingested and leading to the declaration of public health emergency.
A study done by KWR Watercycle Research Institute of the Netherlands released in December found that the water system at McLaren-Flint hospital was positive for legionella during that time and was likely where 42 of the 86 patients were exposed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.