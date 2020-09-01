BEULAH — After nearly two years a Document of Understanding between The Maples and Benzie County is in place that sets forth rules on how the county-owned skilled nursing facility will operate.
The document for the nursing home was recently approved by the Benzie Board of Commissioners and by the Department of Health and Human Services Board, which oversees operations of The Maples.
It outlines things like who will pay costs such as utilities and insurance, and has been reviewed and approved by attorneys for both the county and the facility.
The document is not meant to change how the facility is operated or impede its staff, said Mitch Deisch, Benzie County administrator, but to set forth the rules of operation, as well as anticipate issues and needs that may arise.
“Agreements like these are not for when things are going well,” Deisch said. “They are needed when things aren’t going so well.”
The 78-bed facility averages a 95 percent occupancy, said Maples Administrator Kathy Dube, and has had no residents with COVID-19. No visitors have been allowed inside the building since the start of the pandemic with the exception of compassionate visits by family members for residents at the end of their life.
The home has made extensive use of computer tablets to allow residents to visit with families online, she said.
“Otherwise we are doing outside visits with the families with masks and social distancing,” Dube said. “It’s been hard, but at least they’ve been able to see each other.”
An orange line has been painted in the parking lot to keep visitors six feet from the sidewalk where residents are, Dube said.
The $12.3 million Maples project included a new building and demolition and renovation of sections of the older building, with the sale of bonds paying for about half of the project.
Those bonds were recently refunded — or refinanced — at a lower interest rate that will save $645,000 in costs over the next 10 years. The interest rate was reduced from 3.27 percent to 1.04 percent, said Treasurer Michelle Thompson.
Savings will be passed on to property owners with a reduction in the 0.635-mill tax approved by voters for the project in 2010, though Thompson does not yet know the amount of the reduction.
Commissioners will approve the new millage rate at their September meeting, Thompson said, and she anticipates another reduction will be made next year once The Maples is completely finished.
A separate 0.362-mill tax brings in about $454,750 per year and pays for operations of the facility.
The project has had problems, including a faulty roof that cost $500,000 to be brought up to state fire codes and delayed the facility’s opening for about two years.
There is also a generator that powers only about 13 percent of the building. The generator has the capacity to power up to about 85 percent of the building, but was not wired to do so when installed, said Commissioner Art Jeannot. Bids are being sought for the installation of a transfer box that would allow more energy to be drawn from the generator, he said.
The cost is expected to be around $100,000, he said, rather than the $300,000 initially estimated and will be paid from the bond fund.
The facility is also having problems with under-the-counter dishwashers located in four satellite kitchens. Steam from the malfunctioning dishwashers rotted the lower cabinets, which are made of pressboard. They have been replaced with stainless steel cabinets, Dube said.
The kitchens are being redesigned and the dishwashers will be replaced with a countertop style, with changes costing about $130,000. Funds for the replacements will come from the facility’s fund balance.
Dube is not sure when the work will be done, as permits are now being sought. Finishing touches are also being put on the facility’s landscaping, she said.
