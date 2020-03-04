FRANKFORT — Malfunctioning dishwashers in four kitchens in the newly-built section of The Maples skilled nursing facility have caused damage to the lower cabinets, doing about $129,000 in damage.
All of the dishwashers in the section will be replaced at a cost of about $75,000, while new cabinets will cost about $54,000, said Kathy Dube, Maples administrator.
The kitchens are the latest in a string of costly issues at The Maples, which has been in use for three years. The list also includes a faulty roof, a generator that powers only a fraction of the building, and asbestos removal that wasn’t included in the original estimates.
“It feels like a money pit,” said Benzie County Commissioner Gary Sauer, who is the board liaison to the Maples Department of Human Services Board, which manages operations of the Frankfort facility.
The dishwashers have an issue with steam getting into the control panel and causing them to malfunction, Dube said.
The steam also caused the cabinets to swell, as they are made with inferior materials, she said. They’ll be replaced with stainless steel cabinets.
“They’re good, brand-name dishwashers, but they keep malfunctioning,” Dube said.
About $15,000 was already spent on repairs to the dishwashers, which are no longer under warranty, Sauer said.
Another $100,000 to $300,000 will likely be spent on getting a generator in the new building up to speed, said Eric VanDussen, chair of the Benzie County Building Authority, which is managing the years-long Maples construction project.
The generator has the capacity to serve the entire new section, but was only wired to serve about 15 percent of the building, VanDussen said. The building authority is still in the process of getting proposals for the work, he said.
The building authority, The Maples administration and the Board of Commissioners all agree that the generator is a safety issue that should be rectified, VanDussen said.
The issue came to the forefront when the building lost power this summer, Sauer said.
“They didn’t even have power in the bathrooms,” Sauer said. “To me, having power in the bathrooms is common sense. Why wasn’t it hooked up?”
Problems with The Maples can be traced to the building authority that was in place when the project was in the planning stages, Sauer said. Things have vastly improved since the authority was restructured in 2017, he said.
The authority went from three members to five and got some new faces, including VanDussen, who was appointed chair.
Sauer said when he was elected to the county board about six years ago he was pretty angry over mismanagement of the project, but feels like it has been in good hands since the authority shake-up.
“The Maples itself is doing pretty well,” he said. “I have faith that they’ll come out of this.”
The Maples project is financed by a 20-year, 0.635-mill property tax approved by voters in 2010. Several months ago it became apparent that there may be a surplus of $230,000 to $280,000 per year collected via the tax, which brings in about $800,000 per year — more than is needed to pay off the debt, the county treasurer has said.
Another 0.362-mill tax is collected for operations of the facility; that tax brings in about $454,750 per year.
An opinion on the matter from the Lansing-based law firm of Cohl, Stoker & Toskey said that the county could change the millage to collect less money, pay down the bond debt early to save interest, or use the money for future capital improvements.
Sauer said that because of the kitchen repairs and generator expenses, the money would be best set aside for unforeseen future expenses, though the final decision will be made by the county board.
VanDussen said that by the time all the bills are paid there likely won’t be any excess money. About $1.25 million was spent on renovation of the older part of the building, a number that was much higher than the original estimates of $250,000.
Part of that was expensive asbestos remediation, VanDussen said. The project has already borrowed $100,000 from the county that still needs to be paid back.
There were also problems with a roof on the newer section that did not meet state fire codes. Construction was completed in 2015, but the facility sat empty for about two years.
“That was the two years when all the warranties were expiring,” Sauer said. “By the time they moved in they were all expired.”
The building authority received $400,00 in a settlement agreement with architects Edmund London & Associates, who were responsible for the roof’s design. Costs to bring the roof up to code came to about $500,000.
Bonds to finance about half of the approximately $12.3 million Maples project were sold in 2013.
County Administrator Mitch Deisch said the county is now exploring the possibility of refinancing bonds, which could general substantial savings on interest. Deisch will seek the go-ahead from the county board later this month.
The Maples project has been done in three phases, with Phase I being the construction of the new section, Phase II the demolition of a portion of the older section of the facility and Phase III the renovation of part of the older section.
A certificate of occupancy was recently received for the renovated portion of the facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.