ACME — A local man’s dream of turning a rundown farmhouse at Maple Bay Natural Area into a place kids could go to learn about history went up in flames earlier this month when firefighters used it for a controlled burn.
“We facilitated what we wanted to do there,” said Assistant Chief Steve Apostal, of Grand Traverse Metro Emergency Services. “We have newer people who haven’t seen many fires and it was good training for them.”
Bob Carr said he’s disappointed the proposal for an Agriculture History Project he shared with Grand Traverse County’s Parks and Recreation Commission more than a year ago, never came to fruition.
“They didn’t have to burn it down,” Carr said. “We could have gotten equipment donated, it could have been a living museum. What made the location so great is, school buses could get in and out.”
Agricultural History Projects are nonprofit educational sites which have popped up sporadically in the U.S. to get kids excited about preserving farming as an occupation and a lifestyle.
In places like Santa Cruz County, Calif., where Carr worked as a volunteer docent for three years, AHPs are used for school field trips, weekend family outings and special events.
Kids can hand-pump water, husk corn, bake bread, take a hay ride, feed animals and the like.
Grand Traverse County Facilities Director Joe Berry said he knew of the idea, but the farmhouse was not a good fit.
“The house was basically condemned,” Berry said. “It was way out of code and there was a narrow staircase that never would have worked for a public museum-type use. There’d been squatters there who had graffiti-ed the place. It was basically a wreck.”
Maple Bay Park and Natural Area has a history in its own right. It was acquired in 2002 after the county’s Parks and Recreation Commission received a grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund. The terms of the grant specified that the farmhouse either had to be put to use or removed.
In 2003, several area organizations were offered the farmhouse if they moved it off-site, Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation Director Kristine Erickson said in a press release. All declined the offer because of cost and structural conditions. There were also concerns about lead and asbestos, Erickson said.
Maple Bay is currently managed for the county by the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy. In 2005 or 2006, Erickson wasn’t sure which, the conservancy was moving other buildings from the site and offered to move the farmhouse too, but for reasons unknown it never happened.
“Our historical account ends there,” Erickson said.
In mid-2018, members of the Parks and Rec Commission revisited the conditions of the DNR grant, after learning there had been some break-in’s at the farmhouse. In September 2018, Carr spoke to the commission and presented his plan.
“Maple Bay can become a living memorial to our farm people history,” Carr told Parks and Rec commissioners. “Those gone and those still with us. People will respond. And organizations will come along to participate.”
That isn’t what happened and by December “demolition of old farmhouse” was part of the Parks and Rec Commission’s strategic plan.
Carr, who is running for the U.S. Senate, said he was never informed the farmhouse was slated for a control burn and learned when he happened to drive by.
“They knew from day one they were going to tear that building down,” Carr said. “If you’re given land, that’s one thing. But when you’re given a farm, well, that should be preserved.”
Meeting minutes of the Parks and Rec Commission say Berry was directed to worked with administrators at Grand Traverse Metro to plan the burn, which he did.
Berry hired Otwell and Mawby to remove asbestos found in a window casing and furnace ductwork and the firefighter training was planned, a process that Apostal said was more involved than most people realize.
“We didn’t just show up and burn it down,” he said.
In 1987, a training burn downstate in Milford went terribly awry and three firefighters were killed. Since then, the state oversees controlled burns and Apostal said there is paperwork that has to be filled out and submitted, and training plans that have to be checked and double-checked.
The Nov. 13 controlled burn at Maple Bay Park was an observation burn, not a live training burn, meaning firefighters studied burn patterns from the outside of the house and had equipment at the ready if necessary, but did not go inside.
In the months leading up to the burn, there were other fire-related trainings, Berry said.
A Rapid Intervention Team Training was held over the summer, and on Aug. 17 there was preparatory training for the Michigan State Police’s arson squad mock trial that took place over several days in early September.
Apostal, who has been with the department since 2016, said he was unaware of Carr’s proposal, but wanted to stress that he and Grand Traverse Metro viewed the training opportunity as valuable and rare.
In his tenure, they have had only one other controlled burn, a ranch house in Holiday Hills.
“People want to donate houses for us to burn down, but they often either have asbestos or they’re not in a good location,” Apostal said. “So being able to burn is a challenge, to say the least.”
The Parks Department is responsible for arranging for the remaining debris to be removed, said County Commission Chair Rob Hentschel. The cost for removal is unknown, and Hentschel said he expected to learn more after Erickson returned from vacation.
Berry said the brick chimney will be pushed into the stone foundation and covered over with dirt.
“In the spring, it will all be returned to green space,” he said.
