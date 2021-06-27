Map: Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy campaign projects

This map shows only the existing public land protection projects included in the Campaign for Generations. The missing numbers are among dozens of private land protection projects are not shown.
While those properties won’t be open to the public, they are important in terms of safeguarding water quality, protecting wildlife habitat and preserving scenic views. For more information about the campaign or GTRLC, visit www.gtrlc.org.
1. Acme Bayside Park improvements
Infrastructure improvements including Universal Access elements to shoreline and beaches, further protect water quality of East Grand Traverse Bay.
2. Arcadia Marsh addition – St. Pierre Corner
12 acre addition includes critical grassland bird habitat and extends the preserve to Glovers Lake Road providing access for boundary monitoring and invasive species management.
3. Arcadia Marsh Nature Preserve
Four additions, including 19.5 acre addition for preserve management improvement and Universal Access trail; enhancing wildlife and biodiversity.
6. Betsie River state transfer
13 acres of mesic northern hardwood forest and a strip of hardwood-conifer swamp on 0.27 miles of Betsie River surrounded by state land and other large high-priority private parcels.
8. Charlie Kehr Mem. Trail connector at Railroad Point
Connects the popular Betsie Valley Trail with trails at Conservancy-protected Railroad Point Natural Area by way of a short trail, footbridge and stairway to views overlooking Crystal Lake.
10. Copeland Farm easement
179 acres adjacent to DNR‘s 3,300 acre Skegemog Lake Wildlife Area includes farmland, high-quality habitat supporting many wildlife species with 0.19 miles on Lake Skegemog and 0.09 miles on Barker Creek.
11. Coy Mountain addition
Acquisition of land to provide suitable parking area and trailhead for a beloved community nature preserve.
14. Elberta Lake Michigan Beach infrastructure (not on map)
Various improvements to an extremely popular Lake Michigan beach spot.
15. Embayment Lakes Nature Preserve
Beautiful property important for wildlife habitat, water quality and more in Benzie County not far from Sleeping Bear Dunes.
20. Finch Creek Nature Sanctuary
This 58-acre property builds on previously protected land and protects a significant amount of shoreline along Finch Creek, which is critical for water quality in the Grass River Natural Area.
21. Golden Days Loon Sanctuary addition (not on map)
Property includes significant undeveloped frontage on Lake Bellaire. This habitat is critical for nesting loons in the area.
22. The Gorge Nature Sanctuary
This nearly 18-acre property is visually stunning and ecologically critical. It includes shoreline along a branch of Acme Creek that emerges from a ravine and spills through undeveloped woods.
25. High Bluff Dunes Nature Sanctuary
This 22-acre property with 0.11 mile Lake Michigan shoreline is a high-quality example of a perched Great Lakes dune system. The property is home to many endemic plants that grow only in this habitat.
27. Holiday Woods Natural Area
145-acre property with substantial frontage on Bakers creek (coldwater tributary to East Bay). This property protects habitat and water quality while providing recreational opportunities in a heavily developed residential area.
28. Intermediate Lake Sanctuary
This 86 acre property dominated by white cedar with 0.53 miles of undeveloped shoreline on Intermediate Lake is a protection priority for water quality (Intermediate Lake and entire chain) and loon habitat. North and south — property protection and one addition.
29. Lake Dubbonet Forest State Transfer (not on map)
This 40-acre forested property is surrounded on all four sides by state land. Its protection will provide contiguous habitat for wildlife and help ensure uninterrupted trail use and other recreation activities.
31. Lower Woodcock Lake Nature Preserve
230-acre property includes 2.36 mi shoreline on the Platte River, two large unnamed creeks and the entirety of Lower Woodcock Lake. The opportunity to preserve an entire lake in its natural state was particularly exciting.
32. Maple Bay Farmhouse Renovation
Highly visible and functional facility helps GTRLC with outreach and land protection efforts.
33. Maplehurst Natural Area
389 acre future park includes meadows and forests draining into 60 acre Lake Maplehurst with 1.1 miles of shoreline and into Torch Lake.
35. Mary Behrens Sorrell Universal Access Trail at St. Clair Lake — Six Mile Lake
This project provides quality of life opportunities for people of all ages and mobility levels with UA trail design at a beloved Chain of Lakes nature preserve.
36. Medenbrook Nature Preserve — additions
5.63 acre property with 0.05 miles on Platte Lake provides additional lakeshore and habitat protection and continues the creation of a protected wildlife corridor connecting Sleeping Bear Dunes and state land. Two additions.
37. Milton Township Beach
0.66 acre parcel with 0.03 miles frontage adds to an assemblage of properties creating a 10 acre park with 400 feet on Elk Lake.
38. Mitchell Creek Meadows Nature Preserve
Property protection and two additions
39. Mount Minnie Nature Preserve
This 65-acre property sits on the isthmus between Platte and Little Platte lakes. It has highly visible, steep wooded hills and includes significant frontage on Little Platte Lake with riparian wetlands.
40. Overlook Trail at Arcadia Dunes
Provide quality of life opportunities for people of all fitness and mobility levels with Universal Access trail design.
41. Petobego state game area — addition
48 acres including a rare coastal marsh, forests and 0.83 miles of shoreline on East Grand Traverse Bay and Petobego Pond.
42. Platte River Park
52.1 acres including 0.29 miles of shoreline on the Platte River for a municipal park including river access.
43. Pyatt Lake additions
Includes two additions and Universal Access trail
44. Railroad Point additions and infrastructure improvements
5 acres adjacent to Betsie Valley Trail includes 0.04 miles of shoreline on a creek flowing between Crystal Lake and the Betsie River. Two additions and the Charlie Kehr Memorial Trail Connector, which is an elaborate stairway/platform system that connects point to Betsie Valley Trail.
48. Sand Lakes Trail corridor
159 acre property surrounded by the Pere Marquette Forest is popular with several recreation groups (hikers, cyclists, hunters, etc.) and hosts popular trails including the Iceman Cometh mountain bike race route.
52. Timbers Recreation Area trail and infrastructure improvements
Provide quality of life opportunities for people of all fitness and mobility levels with Universal Access trail design.
53. Torch Lake Nature Preserve
Measuring nearly 100 acres, this preserve includes hilly forests adjacent to other protected lands, and is important for water quality, wildlife habitat and recreation.
55. Torch River Ridge Nature Preserve
Roughly 295-acre property is one of the largest undeveloped properties along the Torch River. It includes diverse habitats and excellent passive recreation potential.
57. Upper Manistee Headwaters Preserve
1,280 acre property includes many habitats and 5.87 miles of shoreline on several lakes and the North Branch of the Manistee River.
58. Webster Bridge state transfer
30.67-acre property with 0.61 mile frontage on the Jordan River and 0.3 mi of frontage on Severance Creek, a tributary to the Jordan. Property is in the vicinity of several GTRLC-protected properties.
59. Wilcox-Palmer-Shah Preserve additions
17 acres of swamp adjacent to existing preserve provides avian habitat including red shouldered hawks (state threatened species), improves water quality and preserves scenic view along U.S. 31. Two additions.
60. Wintergreen Woods Nature Preserve
22 acres of Pine Forest adjacent to Sayler Park including 0.06 miles of shoreline on Yuba creek.