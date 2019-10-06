TRAVERSE CITY — Manufacturing is more than math and machines.
More than a thousand area students — predominantly eighth graders — learned about the opportunities available in the industry Friday at the region’s sixth annual Manufacturing Day.
Students found out as much about what the industry isn’t as much as what it is while visiting a pair of local companies to mark the national event.
“I really liked it,” Kingsley eighth grader Serafina Boonstra said after a tour of Bay Motor Products on Cass Road. “I liked how they have different skill sets that work here.
“I thought you would have to be good at technology to work here, but you can be good at anything to be good at working here.”
Josh Hart, manufacturing supervisor at Kennametal on Aero Park Drive, echoed that sentiment at another of the 32 northern Michigan site hosts. Hart said his “maker spirit” translates into working at a business producing cutting tools like industrial sand blast and abrasive water jet nozzles.
But there are lots of other options at Kennametal.
“Manufacturing has a spot for you; manufacturing is growing,” said Hart, before making sure each Traverse City East Middle School student grabbed a Kennametal fidget spinner. “Manufacturing is not going away.”
Hart repeatedly took on industry myths at nearly every stop on the tour.
“Manufacturing is not dark, dirty or dangerous,” he said.
Nationally the industry has taken a big hit.
According to the Institute for Supply Management in a report earlier this week, U.S. factory activity hit a decade-low last month. The ISM reported its manufacturing index shrank to 47.8 percent in September, down from 49.1 percent in August.
Bay Motor Products President Andy Robitshek is following the national reports.
“We were slower in February and March and then we picked back up a little bit,” he said. “We’re watching very closely what’s going on the next couple of months.”
Robitshek said his company of 40 employees uses diversification to combat industry trends. He added there are more than 130 customers for the shaded pull motor produced in Traverse City and none of those represent more than 10 percent of its overall business.
“These motors are everywhere,” Robitshek told the Kingsley junior high students, citing vending machines, refrigerators and drinking fountains as common vessels for Bay Motor products. “We’re not the only one that makes them, but we’re one of the last remaining ones in the U.S. that make them that size.”
Ken Scott, manufacturing engineer at Bay Motor Products, said the 37-year company finds another way to thrive.
“Our last competitive advantage is to do things a little better tomorrow than we did today,” said Scott, one of the first proponents of the area Manufacturing Day.
Hart said Kennametal competes with overseas companies by making superior products that have been used to sand blast the Mackinac Bridge, the pedestrian bridge over U.S. 31 at the Traverse City State Park and aircraft carriers.
TC East eighth grader David Randolph said he learned a lot about manufacturing during tours at Kennametal and National Vacuum Equipment.
“It’s very educational,” he said. “They have a lot of real cool careers.”
Randolph, who knew that tungsten was ‘W’ on the periodic table, isn’t sure about a future job in manufacturing, admitting he has sights set a bit higher. Randolph said his dream has always been to be an astronaut.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.