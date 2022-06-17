LAKE CITY — A Manton man is facing multiple criminal sexual conduct charges.
Matthew James Hudson, 51, was arraigned Thursday in 84th District Court in Missaukee County on one count Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree Victim Under 13, one count Criminal Sexual Conduct Second Degree Victim Under 13, one count Accosting Children for Immoral Purposes and Habitual Offender Third Offense Notice.
A trooper from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post last August was in Wexford County when he took a report of an alleged assault of a child, according to an MSP statement. The child told her father she had been sexually abused between January 2020 and August 2021, according to the most recent MSP release. The subsequent investigation led to Hudson's arrest.
Officials said troopers from the MSP Cadillac Post and officers from the Manton Police Department were asked to help with the investigation. Several possible victims have been identified and interviewed at the Traverse Bay Children's Advocacy Center, according to the statement.
A report was submitted to the Missaukee County Prosecutor's Office and an arrest warrant for Hudson was authorized on June 13. Three days later, he was arrested by deputies from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office and turned over to state troopers who lodged him in the Missaukee County Jail.
Hudson's bond is currently set at $50,000 cash surety, and his next scheduled court appearance is on June 30.
