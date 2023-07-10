MANISTEE — A wildfire in Manistee that led to evacuations and road closures was almost fully contained Monday night, Wexford County Emergency Management reported.
On Monday afternoon, the blaze started and spread north and east of West Eight Road and North One Road in Cleon Township, officials reported. By 9:30 p.m., responders said the fire was 98 percent contained and lifted evacuation orders.
Officials have not yet reported the cause of the fire.
“It is still important to drive slow and carefully as there is fire apparatus throughout the area,” a Wexford County statement read.
Grand Traverse 911 confirmed high winds brought a “significant amount” of smoke from the blaze into Grand Traverse County.
The Cadillac Police Department said they worked alongside other authorities to actively evacuate impacted areas. The City of Frankfort Fire and Rescue said in a statement they temporarily covered Benzonia and Homestead townships while their departments fought the wildfire.
“Thank you for keeping our firefighters and first responders safe while we bring this under control,” Wexford County Emergency Management’s statement read.
