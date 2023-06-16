MANISTEE — Manistee police officials are asking the public to avoid certain areas in downtown Manistee following a shooting that injured two people.
Police Chief Joshua Glass said there are multiple crime scenes, including: Fifth and Hancock streets, Eighth and Kosciusko streets, the 300 block of Second Street and Ninth and Vine streets.
"We ask that the public avoid these areas," he said in a release.
Currently two people are being treated for injuries, according to a statement from law enforcement. Glass said there are no threats to the public at this time.
Glass did not release further details about the nature of the shooting as of Friday afternoon and also asked the public to avoid calling 9-1-1 unless there is new information on this case.
