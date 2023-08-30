MANISTEE — Weather conditions Tuesday paused the search for Merl McVay, the 63-year-old Arcadia man still missing after the fishing boat he was in capsized on Lake Michigan Sunday, the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office reported.
McVay was among five people in the boat when it sank. What caused the boat to capsize is under investigation, Sheriff Brian Gutowski said.
At 9:22 a.m. Sunday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene several miles off the coast of the Village of Arcadia. The 20-foot vessel was approximately four miles offshore when people in a nearby boat saw it sinking and went to help.
When they arrived at the scene, Gutowski said, they found four people in the water. Three of them — a 69-year-old man, an 82-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman — were still conscious after being rescued.
The fourth passenger, later identified as 77-year-old Minnie Batchelder of Crystal Lake, was unconscious when she was pulled from the water. She was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures were attempted by the other boaters and emergency responders, the sheriff said.
In a release on Tuesday evening, Gutowski said Michigan State Police divers found the sunken vessel about 3.1 miles from the Arcadia Pier at 4 a.m. Monday. McVay’s body was not found with the vessel.
The sheriff said they continued to search for McVay throughout the day, but were unable to locate him. They paused their search at 8 p.m.
“Weather conditions had deteriorated to a point where operations could not safely and effectively continue,” Gutowski said in a release. “The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office and our partners plan to resume efforts later this week when the weather allows.”
Once search operations continue, the sheriff is asking any boaters who may come across their emergency response teams to please stay away from the areas where they’re working.
The sheriff’s office is being assisted in investigative and search efforts by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, state police, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Arcadia Fire Department, Frankfort Fire Department, Onekama Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response Emergency Medical Services, Benzie County EMS, Manistee City Fire Department, Manistee County Central Dispatch and members of the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Task Force.
