MANISTEE — A Manistee man was arrested and arraigned for allegedly shooting at a passing car, the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Joseph Lee Quinn, 23, was arraigned on Monday in the 85th District Court in connection with the shooting, court records showed.
On Saturday night at approximately 7:02 p.m. sheriff’s office deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Piney Road in Manistee Township after a male caller said he heard three gunshots near the road. When he looked outside, he told dispatchers that he saw a car driving off and another person running away.
Sheriff Brian Gutowski said, as his deputies were on their way to Piney Road, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Police found the car that matched the caller’s description, and pulled it over.
Upon examination, tribal police said they found a bullet hole in the door panel. Responding deputies said they also found three shell casings in the roadway where the shooting allegedly took place.
“Although the vehicle driven by the victim was struck by gunfire, the driver was not injured,” Gutowski said in a statement on Tuesday.
That night, deputies arrested Quinn as a suspect, and he was taken to Manistee County Jail.
Quinn was charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and one count of felony firearm. His bond was set at $75,000 cash or surety.
If anyone has any infor- mation regarding this case, please contact the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office at 231-723-8393.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.