KALKASKA — An 18-year-old Mancelona man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the leg and abdomen during an argument over a stolen dirt bike, officials said.
A 19-year-old Bellaire man was arrested Monday in connection with the incident and is in the Kalkaska County Jail on suspicion of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, according to a report from the Michigan State Police.
The incident took place at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in Kalkaska Township, where several people were at a get-together. Witnesses told troopers that the two men and 15 other people began fighting in the home's garage over the dirt bike, the report states.
The 18-year-old, along with the homeowner and some friends, were attempting to break up the fight when a struggle ensued that ended with his being stabbed, the report states.
The 18-year-old had a laceration of about 4 inches to his right leg above the knee, which caused blood loss, the report states. He was taken to Kalkaska Memorial Hospital by his friends and has recovered from his non-life-threatening injuries, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.