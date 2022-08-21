MANCELONA — Police are asking for help from the public in the wake of a fatal hit-and-run Friday night.
John Austin Greenman, 29, of Mancelona, was killed Friday night on M-88 near Chain O’ Lakes Campground in Custer Township, Michigan State Police reported. They are seeking a pickup truck that may have been involved in his death.
Police found Greenman dead on the side of the road shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, according to a press release.
Witnesses told police they saw a pickup truck traveling on the road toward Mancelona. They noticed that it slowed down before speeding away.
Police said the front driver’s side of the truck may have damage caused by the collision.
Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle is asked to call the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post at (989) 732-2778.
