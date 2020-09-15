BELLAIRE — A man accused of drunk driving and killing an elderly woman could face life in prison.
Adam Calo, a 35-year-old Mancelona resident, faces charges of second-degree murder and operating under the influence causing death in 13th Circuit Court. He’s charged as a fourth-time habitual offender — a status that raises sentencing ceilings and denotes past criminal behavior.
Calo was jailed in late June and arraigned in 86th District Court on Aug. 4. His charges were moved ahead to the Circuit Court docket in early September, court records show. Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean said the case progressed slowly as investigators waited for a potential recovery or death before recommending charges. Lab results on a blood test of Calo also caused a delay.
Judge Kevin Elsenheimer was assigned to the case.
Investigators claim Calo, while notably intoxicated, took an early morning drive on June 22, Bean said early in the investigation.
He was in his black Chevy Trailblazer heading along Satterly Road around 8:30 a.m. — the same time Janet Gothrup, a Mancelona Township resident, set out for her near-daily walks, Bean said.
Gothrup was accompanied by her 63-year-old nephew, who told police that he could only watch as the Trailblazer crossed Satterly Road’s fog line and slammed into Gothrup from behind.
Calo fled the scene, according to Bean. Bean said Gothrup and her nephew, who trailed behind, were on the shoulder and walking safely.
Gothrup died of her injuries at Munson Medical Center in mid-July.
Antrim County investigators found and cuffed Calo hours later during an unrelated incident in which he, still intoxicated, nearly swerved into a deputy’s cruiser.
“The bottom line is, it’s tragic,” said Jesse Williams, Calo’s attorney. “There’s nothing more to say — it’s a very tragic situation and he certainly feels horrible.”
Calo returns to court at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 for a pre-trial conference.
Antrim County Prosecutor Jim Rossiter declined to discuss case details Tuesday, citing its pending nature.
