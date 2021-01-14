BELLAIRE — A Mancelona man faces three felony criminal sexual conduct charges for reported crimes against two teens, court records show.
Jeffery Allen Huggins, 50, was arraigned Tuesday via video conference on two first-degree CSC counts and one second-degree CSC charge in 86th District Court in Antrim County. Magistrate Jessica Allmand set a $200,000 bond during the hearing and granted Huggins’s request for a court-appointed defense attorney.
No defense counsel has yet filed with the court to appear for Huggins, who officials said remains at Antrim County Jail in Bellaire.
Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean said deputies responded to a Mancelona Township home Jan. 4 for a complaint by the guardian of two teen girls. The allegation was the girls were abused for a number of years, documents show.
“The young girls that are involved told somebody and it got back to a family member,” the sheriff said.
Court records show child psychology experts interviewed the girls on Jan. 7, and Bean said deputies arrested Huggins the next day.
Huggins did not answer deputies’ questions when advised of his Miranda rights and requested to speak to an attorney, according to a probable cause affidavit on file with the district court.
The two first-degree charges carry potential life sentences in state prison with a conviction, while the second-degree count is a 15-year felony with a conviction.
Antrim County Prosecutor Jim Rossiter could not be reached for comment about the case, though court records show he signed the felony complaint against Huggins on Monday.
The court scheduled Huggins for a probable cause conference Jan. 20 and a preliminary examination Jan. 27, online records show.
