GAYLORD — A Mancelona man was accused of possessing child pornography on his cellphone.
Kyle Edward Straight, 35, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with three counts of child sexually abusive material possession, according to a Michigan State Police statement.
The charges stem from an investigation which began in December 2019 when an unnamed accuser brought an SD card to the MSP Gaylord Post, claiming it belonged to Straight and had child pornography on it, the statement reads.
Straight was arrested after MSP investigators interviewed him and got search warrants for the SD card and additional computer hardware, the statement reads.
Straight was arraigned in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County and released on a $5,000 bond.
Possessing child sexually abusive material is a potential four-year felony.
Straight's next court appearance is March 19.
