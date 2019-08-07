MANCELONA — State grant dollars will be used in Mancelona to spruce up the place.
The village recently received a $30,000 grant from the Michigan State Housing and Development Authority to rehabilitate the exteriors of houses and fight blight. The money is part of $1.4 million distributed this year through the state’s Neighborhood Enhancement Program.
“This grant will generate tangible improvements in our community and success truly does breed success,” said Mike Allison, village president and chairman of the Mancelona Community Resource Development nonprofit organization.
Elise Crafts, the nonprofit’s coordinator, said the state grant dollars will be spent to improve six owner-occupied homes within the village. Eligible projects include improvements to roofing, porches, doors, windows, siding, painting and both ingress and egress.
The idea is to help local residents make improvements to their homes even if they don’t have the financial resources to do so on their own.
Crafts said now the community will approach foundations and public agencies in an attempt to leverage the state housing grant into even more financial awards to benefit housing needs in Mancelona.
“One of the goals ... is to bundle all the resources available so that we can do as much as possible to help improve the community’s housing stock,” Crafts said.
Allison said 94 percent of people living in Mancelona’s neighborhoods said blight removal was essential to restore the image of the community in a recent survey.
“The people of Mancelona are resilient and we look forward to making good use of these resources and others that we can bring to our village and surrounding area,” he said.
Gary Heidel, acting executive director of MSHDA, said the many grants the agency awarded were chosen because they are highly visible housing-oriented opportunities that will improve quality of life in their communities.
Mancelona wasn’t the only community in northwest Lower Michigan to get state funds earmarked for housing efforts. Among the more than three dozen grants awarded was $30,000 for Manton and $10,000 for the Alliance for Economic Success in Thompsonville.
