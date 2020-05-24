BELLAIRE — A Mancelona dog breeder whose German shepherds were twice seized by authorities has been ordered to pay more than $6,000 in restitution, court documents show.
Deborah Schultz, 66, was ordered by Judge Robert Cooney to pay $3,141.50 to Mancelona Veterinary Hospital and $2,961.34 to Antrim County for expenses incurred when her dogs were seized and ultimately forfeited.
A probation violation charge was dismissed, court records show.
“The sad thing is, it happened twice,” said Dale Akler, the veterinarian at Mancelona Veterinary Hospital who treated the dogs. “The dogs were just a financial resource for her, for the puppies.”
Schultz was arrested March 28, 2019 for resisting and obstructing after officers went to her home on an animal cruelty complaint.
Thirteen dogs were seized and she was later charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty, following an investigation by Antrim County Animal Control officer Inga Waldrep.
Schultz pleaded no contest to a single misdemeanor cruelty charge, the remaining charges were dismissed, she was fined $750 and given probation.
One German Shepherd, Maggie, was pregnant and she and her puppies died while in custody of Antrim County. The remaining dogs were returned to Schulz in July 2019.
In February, Schultz’s probation officer, Elizabeth Stanichuk, charged Schultz with violating her probation. Schultz appealed, but was found guilty.
On February 19, 2019, nine German shepherds and one Chihuahua were seized from Schultz’s home.
Antrim County officers took 56 photographs which were obtained by the Record-Eagle in a Freedom of Information Act Request.
Stanichuk is working from home but a staff member in Antrim County’s probation department declined comment. Antrim County Undersheriff Dean Pratt previously said the violation stemmed from Schultz obtaining additional dogs and breeding them.
A report from Antrim County Animal Control lists “Neglect” as the nature of the complaint.
Cooney ruled in February the dogs were forfeit, meaning Schultz won’t get them back.
They were taken to Mancelona Veterinary Hospital for care.
Information provided the Record-Eagle via a Freedom of Information Act Request showed 4 of the dogs had double ear infections, 5 had multiple scabs or open sores, and many had severe callouses or pressure sores from being confined to a too-small kennel with no padding, as well as fungal and parasitic infections from mites and fleas.
“We noticed the dogs were still in the same crates as they were in March 2019 that were previously established as not big enough to house dogs of this size,” an incident report from dated Feb. 19, 2020 states.
Documents from Mancelona Veterinary Hospital provided the Record-Eagle show the dogs were diagnosed with anxiety, periodontal disease, cocci and yeast infections, alopecia, arthritis and some were underweight.
“Ear infections are not that uncommon, but most people take care of their pets, they seem them in discomfort and seek treatment,” Ackler said. “That’s not what happened here.”
Waldrep could not be reached for comment.
Schultz did not return a message seeking comment, but has previously disputed the charges, said officers never read her her Miranda rights when they arrested her, and that Antrim County’s investigation, as well as the reports that resulted, were “bulls--t.”
Schultz is on time with court payments, records show.
