BELLAIRE — A Mancelona dog breeder whose German shepherds were seized was arrested after attempting to to sell puppies on social media, police said.
Deborah Schultz of Mancelona was arrested on a probation violation June 1, after Antrim County Animal Control received a tip she was advertising puppies for sale on her personal Facebook page, records show.
“It’s her third go-round but we’ll let the courts sort that out,” said Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean, when asked whether Schultz would receive jail time.
Schultz is on probation with 86th District Court after a March 28, 2019 arrest for resisting and obstructing after officers went to her home on an animal cruelty complaint.
Thirteen dogs were seized and she was later charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty, following an investigation by Antrim County Animal Control officer Inga Waldrep.
Schultz pleaded no contest to a single misdemeanor cruelty charge, the remaining charges were dismissed, she was fined $750 and given probation.
A condition of her probation is that she not sell or breed dogs, court records show.
This is the second time Schultz was arrested on a violation.
The first time was in February, when Antrim County Undersheriff Dean Pratt said Schultz had obtained additional dogs and was breeding them, as previously reported.
The violation charge was dismissed, but Judge Robert Cooney ordered Schultz to pay $3,141.50 in restitution to Mancelona Veterinary Hospital and $2,961.34 to Antrim County for expenses incurred when her dogs were seized and ultimately forfeited.
“We got a tip when someone saw the Facebook post, did some investigation and learned she was trying to register the dogs with the AKC,” Bean said, of the latest violation. “She said she was doing it for a friend.”
The location of the three puppies and two adult dogs unaccounted for in the original seizure is not known, Bean said.
Schultz did not return a message seeking comment, but has previously disputed the charges, said officers never read her her Miranda rights when they arrested her, and that Antrim County’s investigation and the reports that resulted, were baloney.
