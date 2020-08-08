SUTTONS BAY — After being without a manager for about four months, the Leelanau County Road Commission hired a civil engineer from Canton.
Brendan Mullane is a program manager with Metro Engineering Solutions in Livonia.
Mullane is one of nine people interviewed for the post and one of two men called back for a second interview.
He was offered the job earlier this week and accepted it the next day, said Commissioner John Popa.
Popa said Mullane’s experience includes utility designs, though he has no road commission experience.
“We’re very happy with his management skills,” Popa said.
Mullane will be paid $75,000 annually. He starts later this month.
The commission has been without a manager since the April resignation of Justin Kelenske, who was on the job for less than a year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.