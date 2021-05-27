TRAVERSE CITY — Apartments in Traverse City with workforce-friendly rents are getting new management but little else will change.
East Bay Flats will be managed by Michigan Community Capital, the nonprofit lender that partnered with the Traverse City Housing Commission and others to convert the former hotel into apartments, said Michigan Community Capital President Eric Hanna in an email. It’s part of a broader move to bring many of the company’s properties onto its management platform, and officially starts July 1.
“We have appreciated our close relationship with the Traverse City Housing Commission which was formed to support affordable housing in the city and they have been, and continue to be a strong advocate and partner,” he said.
Rents are expected to stay the same, Hanna said — online listings show a 305-square-foot studio apartment at $695 per month, including utilities, and $990 for a 610-square-foot, one-bed, one-bath apartment. They’re aimed at people earning $35,000 per year and up, according to the listings.
The housing commission and Michigan Community Capital partnered with Socks Construction to convert the former hotel rooms into living places for people earning enough that they wouldn’t qualify for low-income housing assistance, as previously reported.
Housing commission Executive Director Tony Lentych said the housing commission would keep its ownership share.
East Bay Flats will continue to host part of Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Youth Homeless Prevention Demonstration Project as well, said Ashley Halladay-Schmandt. She’s director of the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness, which manages the program’s grant money, starting with $1.3 million in 2017 that is renewable each year.
“We are still serving young people at East Bay Flats,” she said.
That covers a street outreach program, rehousing for individuals and young parents, either at East Bay Flats if space is available or at other housing in the area, Halladay-Schmandt said.
The program’s for people 18 to 24 years old who are homeless, in danger of becoming so or victims of violence, as previously reported. Younger people could qualify under certain circumstances, like if they’re emancipated. Those who qualify get a home for up to two years and regularly meet with a case manager, both during and after their stay.
Halladay-Schmandt said program providers and Michigan Community Capital have been in touch to improve their communications process moving forward.
Traverse City commissioners gave a property tax break to the property in 2019 for at least 15 years, agreeing the owners can pay 10 percent in rent income minus the cost of certain utilities instead, records show.
