TRAVERSE CITY — A 20-year-old man was taken to Munson Medical Center after being spotted on the Central High School grounds at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday with a holstered knife, officials say.
The man left school grounds on a bicycle and fell in the street, Richmond said. 911 was called and when EMTs were treating the man a pipe fell out of his pocket onto the street, he said. Police also found marijuana in the man’s pocket, he said.
School officials initially reported the man was brandishing the knife, though that turned out to not be true, said Traverse City Police Sgt. Matt Richmond. The man did not threaten anyone, he said.
The man is not a student at the school, he said.
Richmond said a report has been sent to the prosecutor’s office for review and possible charges.
