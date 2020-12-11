BEULAH — Authorities said a man who tried to kill himself in a local jail was receiving mental health treatment but was not on suicide watch.
“It’s very tragic whether it’s in the jail or in somebody’s home or along the roadway,” said Benzie County Undersheriff Greg Hubers.
He said the man, 22, had been detained at Benzie County Jail in Beulah since October while awaiting trial on felony charges. Although he had answered a mental health intake survey in a way that garnered community mental health services, Hubers said the man was not on suicide watch.
“He had been cleared to be in the general housing by Centra Wellness,” he said.
The publicly funded community mental health care provider covers both Manistee and Benzie counties, including services for jail inmates.
Officials for Centra Wellness could not be reached Thursday for comment.
Hubers said the detained man who attempted suicide had been receiving repeat visitats from mental health agency workers, including one earlier in the day before he attempted to end his life Tuesday night.
The man was in one of the jail’s cells by himself when the suicide attempt happened, Hubers said, just as with all those detained at the jail. His cell was among those in the general housing “pod.”
Hubers said Michigan Sheriff’s Association MISSION Team investigators are expected to quickly be assigned to probe this week’s hanging.
Corrections officers discovered the man had hanged himself not long after 11 p.m. Tuesday during routine bed checks, and they immediately attempted life-saving measures, Hubers said.
He said the man was rushed to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, where he remains hospitalized under intensive care.
Benzie County Jail maintains a 30-minute bed check policy, Hubers said, offering more frequent inspections than the state-required hourly checks. Corrections officers must visually inspect inside and touch a button outside each cell during their rounds, he said.
Hubers confirmed it had been about 30 minutes since the prior bed check on the man’s cell.
A year-long data collection effort by the Record-Eagle shows more than 300 people have died in Michigan jails since 2009, nearly one-third of them by suicide. The same reporting project showed a widespread lack of uniformity in how deaths are investigated and reported in Michigan’s county jails.
Michigan State Police initially responded to the jail in Beulah on Tuesday night, confirmed Lt. Derrick Carroll.
He said the attempted suicide will ultimately be investigated by the MISSION team after MSP troopers close out their report and turn it over to that organization.
The MISSION team is meant to serve as an outside investigative body when an internal probe is needed within a sheriff’s office in Michigan. The team investigates “internal matters that it wouldn’t be prudent to investigate ourselves,” Hubers said.
One jail administrator and at least one sheriff’s department officer — detective sergeant or ranked higher — will be assigned to investigate the incident. That should happen by early next week, Hubers said.
“We’ll turn over all the documents and have them interview who they need to,” he said.
Meanwhile, the undersheriff said the jail has arranged counseling sessions with Centra Wellness for the other detained people at the facility, as some were visibly upset by Tuesday evening’s incident.
