TRAVERSE CITY — A local homeless man faces at least 16 months in prison after stabbing another man in the face.
Adrian Longoria, 27, stood before 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer Friday to hear hia 16-60-month sentence for aggravated assault and carrying a concealed weapon.
He’ll serve 12 months on that aggravated assault charge concurrently and gets 190 days credit for time served.
A plea deal from Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg dropped Longoria’s habitual offender classification, which could have lengthened that sentence.
Elsenheimer noted the severity of the attack — which he said left the victim with multiple stitches both inside and outside his mouth — and Longoria’s long list of priors.
“That’s a serious and dangerous attack on someone.” Elsenheimer said. “It has affected that person’s ability to get work.”
Traverse City Police officers began investigating the March 23 attack, which took place near J&S Hamburg on Front Street, after discovering Longoria’s 50-year-old homeless victim sitting on a bench drinking vodka. The victim offered police the “shank” Longoria stabbed him with and was taken to Munson Medical Center for a “severe laceration” near his mouth.
He told investigators he’d been sitting and drinking when Longoria walked up, grew angry and lashed out toward the man’s face.
Longoria fled the scene before police arrived.
Moeggenberg said the aggression of the crime deserves time in prison.
“The defendant really has not show remorse — he has minimized his actions,” she said in court Friday.
Public Defender Matthew Connolly requested “one more opportunity” for his client to seek mental health treatment and substance abuse counseling. His client spoke next, expressing regret for his actions.
“I can’t believe myself sometimes and what I did,” Longoria said. “I wish I could take it all back.”
