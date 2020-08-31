BELLAIRE — A man will face more than a dozen felony charges in two counties after police say he led a pursuit and an hours-long standoff.
Kip Miller, a 42-year-old Hillsdale resident, remains in Antrim County’s jail after the Thursday incidents.
Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean noted charges Miller will face in Antrim — two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of fourth-degree fleeing/eluding an officer, as confirmed by 86th District Court Administrator Carol Stocking. They stem from the stand-off portion of the event, which had officers from multiple departments on-scene in a Mancelona parking lot for eight hours.
He’ll be arraigned on those charges in Bellaire on Tuesday around 11 a.m., Stocking said. That event will be conducted through Zoom and live-streamed via YouTube.
Miller will face a daunting list of additional charges in Emmet County, where the chase began — felony assault with intent to maim; four counts of second-degree child abuse; another four counts of second-degree child abuse committed in front of another child; two counts of fleeing and eluding and one count of resisting/obstructing a police officer, according to a 90th District Court official. She also noted Miller is to be charged as a second-time habitual offender, which extends sentencing ceilings in his latest case.
Police efforts to nab the man got a start around 8 a.m. Thursday, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
An initial report of Petoskey road raging identified Miller, and the city’s Public Safety officers had eyes peeled. Efforts paid off when Officer Brock Kimball spotted Miller’s white F-150 at a nearby gas station.
He stepped out of his car and approached the truck’s driver, department officials said last week. Kimball took note of Miller’s agitation, only confirmed when he told the 42-year-old he was being detained and reached for the truck’s ignition — Miller met him with a hot coffee to the face.
Miller followed by throwing the truck in gear and taking off down U.S. 131, the Record-Eagle reported.
Backup officers briefly gave chase, but pulled back.
Michigan State Police troopers spotted Miller soon after, Lt. Derrick Carroll said, and followed at a distance through Charlevoix County. They kept dispatchers up to date on Miller’s location, allowing Mancelona officers to put a blockade together.
It only stopped the Hillsdale man momentarily.
He refused orders to get out of the truck and then accelerated, ramming a Mancelona Police cruiser and continuing down 131 south with a shattered window and popped tire, the Record-Eagle previously reported. He came to a stop in a nearby church parking lot, where an eight-hour stand-off would ensue. Officers’ actions were limited out of concern for Miller’s children, who range from 6 to 12 years old.
“That’s what took so long — there were children in the car, and he knew he could use those children as leverage,” Carroll said. “A decision had to be made.”
One was made around 5 p.m., when troopers in body armor rushed the man’s truck and tossed in a stun grenade and other troopers pinned the truck front-and-back with a pair of armored vehicles.
It ended with Miller’s arrest and the children’s safety. They were treated and given water before being turned over to other family, Carroll said.
“At least it all ended peacefully and nobody was (seriously) hurt,” Bean added. “It’s too bad the four kids were involved.”
An arraignment in 90th District Court has yet to be scheduled. Miller is being held on a $500,000 cash/surety bond, which was authorized as part of his Emmet County warrant.
All questions to staff of the Antrim County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office were referred to Prosecutor Jim Rossiter, who was out of the office and unable to speak on the case Monday. Emmet County Prosecutor James Linderman was not reached.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.