TRAVERSE CITY — A man fought against deputies and bent the door of a patrol car Saturday, investigators said, after leading a car chase and attacking a woman.
The 35-year-old Williamsburg man drew law enforcement attention after picking a fight with the mother of his 15-month-old daughter at her Acme Township home, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Brian Giddis. The man hitched a ride over from his Holiday Hills residence around 5:30 p.m., Giddis added, before confronting the woman.
She and the pair’s small daughter had been chatting outside with a neighbor.
“He ends up slapping the 30-year-old victim and hitting her with a lawn chair over the head,” Giddis said Monday.
The neighbor scooped up the couple’s daughter and brought her inside to avoid the scuffle. The mother, aiming to separate herself from the situation, Giddis said, ran for a nearby restaurant.
The man then turned to the home, going in and grabbing his daughter before getting into a Lincoln Navigator he’d left parked in the mother’s driveway, Giddis said. A police report notes that deputies found no car seat in the SUV, he added.
The incident was reported to dispatch around 6:30 p.m., and a deputy spotted the car minutes later winding up Holiday Road near 5 Mile Road. He flipped on his lights and pursued the man, who refused to stop.
Giddis said the man led police to an apartment complex about two miles up the road, where he abruptly parked and stepped from the vehicle with his daughter in his arms.
The deputy ordered him to stop and put the child down, but the man offered an obscene gesture and expletives in response before walking away toward his apartment door.
“He’s holding the child, kinda like as a ‘you won’t do anything with me holding my baby,’” Giddis said.
More cruisers pulled into the complex lot and deputies moved to block the man’s path to the door. One of the three deputies stepped closer and managed to pull the girl away.
Traverse City Police Department officers and Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department responders pulled up to assist.
The man continued resisting and deputies prepared to tase him.
“The suspect said, ‘You’re going to tase me?’ and the deputy said ‘If you continue to act this way, I will,’ and he resisted and he was tased,” Giddis said.
During transport, Giddis said, the man kicked at the patrol car’s door so hard he bent it and then repeatedly bashed his head against the back window.
He faces charges of malicious destruction of police property, fourth-degree fleeing and eluding police and assaulting a police officer. He’s charged as a fourth-time habitual offender, and carries at least seven prior felony convictions.
The man remains in jail Tuesday.
