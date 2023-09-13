TRAVERSE CITY — An 85-year-old Kalkaska man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office reported.
Deputies first got the call at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday to a collision at the intersection of Three Mile and Parsons roads, Sgt. Roy Raska said.
First responders immediately got to work transporting the man to Munson Medical Center. According to their initial investigations, a 27-year-old man from Antrim County was driving to work when he struck the Kalkaska man, who was attempting to cross the street with his fishing gear.
The driver was not injured in the crash, Raska said, and alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors.
Grand Traverse 911 reported via social media that all roads have been opened back up.
The reason for the crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's department.
