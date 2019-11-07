TRAVERSE CITY — A Garfield Township man was arrested on suspicion of hitting his neighbor, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Capt. Randy Fewless said.
Sheriff’s deputies went to a home in Kings Court to investigate a fight, Fewless said. A 21-year-old man who lives there told deputies he was confronted around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday by a man who accused him of talking to the man’s girlfriend.
The 21-year-old went inside his home, then came out to get something from his vehicle, Fewless said. That’s when the man who confronted him hit him, and the 21-year-old hit back.
Deputies arrested the 35-year-old man accused of swinging first, and found he had a .15 blood-alcohol content, Fewless said.
He was booked on suspicion of assault and battery.
