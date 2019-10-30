TRAVERSE CITY — A man checking on his mother’s apartment found more than he bargained for.
The 11:37 p.m. trip turned south quickly, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chriss Oosse, when the man walked in on a breaking and entering. His mother’s television, which rested on the sidewalk outside her unit at Village Glen Apartments in Traverse City, clued him off.
Rushing inside startled the would-be burglar, Oosse said, who ran out the home’s back door into the night.
A K9 officer track proved unsuccessful, and Oosse said the investigation is ongoing.
Deputies found another television had been moved inside the home and a lock box was missing. The man’s mother wasn’t home at the time.
Investigators are still searching for the man, who deputies said wore a black hoodie.
