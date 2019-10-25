TRAVERSE CITY — Three months in jail and another 18 on probation await a man accused of a slew of firearm offenses.
Karl Wayne Kegley, 64, initially faced six weapons-related charges including receiving and concealing firearms, possessing a short-barreled shotgun/rifle, altering ID marks and felony firearms possession, which were dismissed under a Sept. 18 plea deal offered by Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg.
A habitual offender classification was also dismissed, stemming from convictions Kegley accrued in the 1980s.
He was sentenced before 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power on Friday on two standing counts — possessing equipment to convert a weapon to automatic and a miscellaneous dangerous weapon charge.
County Sheriff’s Department deputies sniffed out the case in July after a tip from one of Kegley’s coworkers. The man claimed Kegley, of Fife Lake, offered to gift him a muzzleloader firearm. He told investigators he “had a bad feeling” about it because Kegley declined offers of trades or cash for the gun, according to court records.
Tracing the weapon tied it to a several-years-old car theft investigation, Capt. Randy Fewless previously told the Record-Eagle. That 2011 investigation, in which a gun was swiped from a parking garage, ended without turning up any leads.
The discovery wasn’t enough to tie Kegley to the crime, Fewless said, but gave investigators grounds to request a search warrant. It revealed a short-barrel “sawed off” shotgun and a converted fully automatic AR-15 rifle at Kegley’s home, according to court records.
That search warrant would have been contested in court — Kegley’s attorney, Jacob Graff, filed a motion to suppress evidence gathered by it in September — but the plea offer rendered the motion moot and it was dropped.
Investigators didn’t suspect any greater motives in Kegley’s crimes, Fewless previously said.
Graff did not return a call for comment Friday.
