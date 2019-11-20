TRAVERSE CITY — A man serves a six-month sentence to end an investigation into lewd messages he sent to a fake Facebook account, according to court records.
Philip Loew, 54, was sentenced before 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer on Aug. 2, 2019, after pleading guilty to two counts of house of ill-fame keeping.
The felony charge is applied to any person who keeps, maintains or aids and abets in maintaining a prostitution or lewd operation, according to the Michigan Penal Code.
It carries a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison.
Loew was initially charged with accosting children for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime, court records show, but a plea deal dismissed those counts and spared him a place on the sex offender’s registry.
He was charged with those initial counts in August 2018 after messaging what appeared to be the Facebook account of a 15-year-old girl.
The account was actually being maintained by Michigan State Police investigators.
Loew was also levied 36 months of probation and hundreds in fines.
