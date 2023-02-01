TRAVERSE CITY — A Chicago lawyer was sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in a fraudulent economic development scheme that cost the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians more than $1.1 million.
After the prison term, Britain Douglas Groom, 66, also was ordered by U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker to spend three years on supervised release, pay restitution of $1,124,292.68, and forfeit $302,052, representing proceeds he personally received from the scheme.
Groom pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.
“This fraudulent scheme hurt every member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in a statement. “Instead of using the funds for the benefit of all tribal members, Groom and his co-defendant lied to the tribe and used the money for their personal benefit.”
From December 2015 to December 2016, Groom’s co-defendant, Chester Randall Dunican, served as the chief executive officer of GTB LLC, a native entity focused on the development of economic opportunities for the benefit of the citizens of the sovereign nation.
According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Dunican told the tribe he had obtained exclusive distributorship rights with a proprietary water filtration company, R.O. Distributors, and that the tribe would benefit by investing and leasing water coolers in Michigan and Florida.
In reality, R.O. Distributors was a shell company created and controlled by Dunican and Groom, the release stated.
The tribe invested nearly $1 million dollars — Dunican directed other individuals to send most of the tribe’s investment to another shell company, Evergreen Distributors LLC, before that entity transferred more than $700,000 of the proceeds to the personal bank accounts of Groom and Dunican.
Dunican told the Grand Traverse Band that he needed more funding because the business was expected to grow. When members of the tribe resisted, Dunican said that a multibillion-dollar company named High Sierra Distributors, LLC, had acquired R.O. Distributors and planned to expand the water filtration business nationwide.
According to the release, Dunican asked Groom to recruit someone to pretend to be a corporate representative of High Sierra at a meeting with the tribe to pitch an additional $2 million in funding. Groom recruited a friend from Illinois who pretended to be a corporate official of High Sierra.
Shortly after the meeting, before any additional funds had been distributed, GTB discovered that this individual was actually a teacher from Illinois, uncovered the fraudulent scheme and fired Dunican.
“His behavior – and the behavior of his co-defendant – is a betrayal of the entire Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians,” said James A. Tarasca, special agent in charge of the FBI in Michigan, in a statement. “The FBI will continue to investigate these types of fraud and hold criminals who commit them accountable.”
A sentencing hearing for co-defendant Dunican is scheduled to take place at the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids at 4 p.m. Feb. 14 before Judge Jonker.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Detroit Division, Lansing, and Traverse City offices. The FBI was assisted by the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians Tribal Police Department and the IRS Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald M. Stella prosecuted the case.
