TRAVERSE CITY — A man accused of pulling a knife over Meijer’s mask requirements has been sentenced to a lesser charge.
Kenneth Inman, a 39-year-old Kalkaska resident, accepted a plea deal to drop a felony charge of assault with a dangerous weapon down to attempted assault with a dangerous weapon in late August.
Inman was sentenced to 30 days in jail — which he’s since completed — along with fines and costs, according to Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg.
He had no prior offenses before the conviction in 86th District Court.
Felony charges typically are pushed ahead to a circuit court docket — in Grand Traverse County, that’s 13th Circuit Court.
Inman’s plea, however, came before such a transition, and the misdemeanor charge instead remained on the district court’s docket.
Under Inman’s original charge, on which he was arraigned in mid-July, Inman could’ve seen a maximum sentence of four years in prison and $2,000 in fines.
The case followed an early July incident in which Inman was shopping at the Meijer store in Acme. An employee noticed his bare face and requested he don a mask, as per store policy. He declined repeatedly, telling the woman that wearing a mask “violated his rights,” Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Oosse said previously. It came shortly after an announcement of new mask requirements by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which went into effect in the days after the grocery store incident.
Inman grew irritated when the employee asked again — that’s when he drew the knife, Oosse said. The employee told deputies Inman brandished the 4-inch blade at her until she backed off and allowed him to continue shopping.
The employee called 911.
Deputies arrested Inman at his Kalkaska home a day later with help from Meijer corporate security, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Randy Fewless said at the time.
Witness accounts and surveillance footage put him at the scene, Moeggenberg said in July.
Under new restrictions enacted Wednesday, locals, workers and business owners concerned about violations should call local law enforcement, according to local officers, and avoid confrontations where possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.