TRAVERSE CITY — A man died while trying to retrieve an untied jet-ski.
The 47-year-old Kalkaska man was boating on the East Grand Traverse Bay Monday afternoon with his girlfriend, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Oosse.
Around 3 p.m., he looked back to see his jet-ski missing from its tie behind the boat — it was instead drifting away.
The man jumped into the water to retrieve it, Oosse said.
He went under.
His girlfriend lost sight of him and called 911. She told dispatchers her boyfriend was possibly drowning on the bay near Bluff Road in Peninsula Township.
Meanwhile, she flagged down another boater and told him what was happening, according to Oosse.
The 44-year-old Grand Traverse County resident leapt into the waves and found the ailing Kalkaska man 13 feet down.
He pulled the man to the surface and, with the help of a group of other boaters, managed to get the man onto a pontoon boat and drove him to shore. There, they met EMS and other emergency responders, including Peninsula firefighters and county deputies.
Firefighters and a deputy jumped into the water to pull the victim from the boat, Oosse said.
He was taken to Munson Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Officers don’t expect alcohol or foul play were involved. The death remains under investigation.
