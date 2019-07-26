TRAVERSE CITY — A months-long investigation came to an end Wednesday morning as a man pleaded guilty to embezzling thousands from a nonprofit.
Martin Daniel Conway, of Williamsburg, took a plea deal through the Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office that bumped his original felony charge — embezzling between $1,000-$20,000 from a nonprofit — down to embezzlement of less than $200 by an agent or trustee, according to Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg.
Conway, 31, was in charge of a June 2018 fundraiser held in Midland for the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 383, Moeggenberg said.
“He was supposed to deposit those funds and deposited only part of what was collected,” she said.
Conway, at the time hospitality chairman and chaplain for the nonprofit, organized the convention’s 50/50 raffle and other events, Moeggenberg added. The total in question was about $3,460.
Eagles leadership did not return calls for comment. They had asked Conway about the money with little result, according to a Michigan State Police release, and it turned out Conway had used the cash for “personal gain.”
Conway was first arraigned on the charges in 86th District Court on May 21 after turning himself in at the Grand Traverse County jail. Eagles officials initially contacted law enforcement on April 30.
He previously rejected a plea deal that would’ve reduced the charges to attempted embezzlement, Moeggenberg said, though she added that rejecting early deals is not uncommon.
The new charge carries a maximum punishment of 93 days in jail or a fine no more than three times the value of the money embezzled, according to Michigan penal code.
Restitution could also be levied.
The initial charge carried a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Conway has no prior record, Moeggenberg said. He is listed in court record as a former employee of Traverse City Area Public Schools — a custodian, according to TCAPS’s Cindy Berck, executive director of human resources and labor relations, but resigned in May.
He’s out of jail on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, which includes a condition of no contact with the Eagles, nor holding money or acting as treasurer of any organization.
Conway returns to court at 8:15 a.m. Aug. 7 for sentencing before Judge Michael Stepka.
Janet Mistele, Conway’s attorney, did not return a call for comment Thursday.
