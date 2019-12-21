TRAVERSE CITY — The man who shot himself in the head when deputies attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant Thursday has died.
Nathan Allen Moore, 40, died Friday, according to a death notice, after suffering life-threatening injuries from the suicide attempt. The Williamsburg resident was set to be charged with felony embezzlement of more than $50,000 relating to incidents between June 2016 and March 2019, court records show.
A Michigan State Police investigation showed Grand Traverse County sheriff’s deputies approached Moore at the Village at Bay Ridge Senior Community apartment complex. Moore pulled a gun and pointed it at the deputies when they approached him Thursday before taking off toward his truck, where he shot himself.
Moore was an employee at Bay Ridge, but the charge stemmed from his time working for Signature Medical Equipment.
