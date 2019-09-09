FIFE LAKE — A man investigators suspect nodded off behind the wheel closed part of a Fife Lake roundabout and landed in the hospital Monday morning.
The one-car crash occurred just before 5 a.m. when a 39-year-old Rapid City man ran his aged Chevy Trailblazer up the curb of a roundabout at U.S. 131 and M-186.
“It looks like he hit the curb and pshew — it launched him,” said Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Oosse.
The man was ejected from the car, he added, and the Trailblazer had to be towed from the scene. Investigators don’t suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Oosse didn’t know the extent of the man’s injuries, but said he was conscious and able to tell deputies what happened. He had no passengers riding with him and no other cars were nearby at the time.
“Yeah — luckily it was 4:58 in the morning and not 7 in the morning,” he said.
He was taken to Munson Medical Center shortly after the crash. Responders remained on the scene for several hours after the crash to clear the road and tow the damaged vehicle, according to a Grand Traverse 911 Facebook post.
Oosse said he wasn’t sure if the man received a citation, but that if he did, it wouldn’t be a criminal matter.
