TRAVERSE CITY — Deputies tackled a man into a ditch Sunday morning after calls from several concerned Holiday Hills residents who said they saw him shouting, acting strangely and waving a gun around.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to those reports around 8:20 a.m. to find, as callers described, a seemingly intoxicated man shouting and carrying what appeared to be a pistol as he walked the shoulder of Holiday Road. Further inspection revealed it to be a BB gun, said Lt. Brian Giddis.
“It looked exactly like our duty pistols — there was no distinguishing feature like a red tip. It didn’t look like a toy,” he said. “So it could’ve been a really bad situation.”
The 20-year-old Traverse City man, a Holiday Hills resident, did not respond to approaching deputies. They seized an opportunity to tackle him into a ditch along Holiday Road and secure the gun.
Deputies cuffed the man, who they discovered was both drunk and high, and took him to Munson Medical Center for a mental health evaluation, Giddis said.
Deputies took him to Grand Traverse County’s jail.
Investigators will send the report to the Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and plan to recommend charges of disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing a police officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.